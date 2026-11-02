  • Sunday, 1st November, 2026

NOT JUST THE ODD UNCLE

Life & Style | 4 seconds ago

A few ‘family’ photos might be missing some familiar faces. The G20 photo was a no-goer when a number of leaders were not willing to stand alongside a Russian representative. It is hardly surprising given the Ukraine war they started.

Another family photo missing a few faces would be the British royal family Christmas meeting where Meghan and Harry probably won’t be invited and Andrew will be warned off completely.

These are the times when we should recognise that being a boring family, clear of any political power or influence, makes for happy family photos and uneventful afternoon naps after a big Christmas meal. There are a few families Santa won’t be visiting this year.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

28 Landale St.,

Box Hill, Vic., Australia

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