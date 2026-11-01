Babalakin Inspects MMA2 in Preparation for Regional Operations

Chinedu Eze

The Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, Dr. Wale Babalakin, has inspected the terminal at Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), Lagos, as preparations intensify for the commencement of regional flight operations.

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, MMA2 Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, the inspection of the facility follows the recent signing of the settlement agreement concerning the terminal concession, thus marking a significant milestone in the resolution of the concession dispute and paving the way for the terminal to advance preparations for regional operations.

During the inspection, Babalakin visited key areas undergoing preparatory works, including the regional arrivals area, the apron extension and the staff and concessionaire access gate. The acting Chief Operating Officer and Head, Aeronautical and Cargo Services, Mr. Remi Jibodu, led the team during the inspection and presented an update on the progress of the ongoing works and preparations.

He congratulated the team on the progress recorded so far and commended their efforts towards delivering the required infrastructure within the stipulated timeline.

Speaking on the preparations, the acting Chief Executive Officer of BASL, Mrs. Idunnu Oyebolu, said the company was pursuing a dual focus: ensuring readiness for regional operations while preparing for the anticipated increase in passenger traffic during the year-end travel period.

“As we put the necessary infrastructure and operational arrangements in place for regional operations, we are equally preparing for the anticipated increase in passenger traffic during the year-end season,” she said.