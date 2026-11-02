NERC: Discos Collected N220.93bn Revenue in August, Billing Efficiency Rose to 75.36%





Abuja, Eko lead collection efficiency as Kaduna, Jos struggle



Discos recover 77.63% of allowed revenue per kilowatt-hour



Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



Nigeria’s electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) collected N220.93 billion from customers in August 2026, representing a 7.49 per cent increase over the previous month, as their revenue collection efficiency rose to 84.62 per cent, according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).



The commission’s August 2026 factsheet on the commercial performance of the 11 Discos showed that total billings stood at N261.10 billion, leaving N40.17 billion uncollected during the month.

The collection performance, which improved by 2.66 percentage points from July, indicated that the distribution companies collected about 84.62 per cent of the amount billed to customers.

However, the figures also showed significant differences in the ability of the individual Discos to collect revenue, with Abuja, Eko and Ikeja recording relatively strong performances, while Kaduna, Jos and Kano continued to struggle.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) recorded the highest collection efficiency at 91.91 per cent, collecting N37.57 billion out of N40.88 billion billed to customers. Its performance improved by 10.89 percentage points compared with July.

Despite their strong performances, Eko and Ikeja recorded declines of 5.42 and 9.67 percentage points, respectively, in collection efficiency compared with July.

At the other end of the table, Kaduna Electric recorded the weakest collection performance, collecting N5.57 billion from N10.05 billion billed, representing an efficiency rate of 55.44 per cent.

Jos Disco collected N6.42 billion from N10.35 billion billed, translating to 61.98 per cent, while Kano Electric recorded a collection efficiency of 60.31 per cent after collecting N9.07 billion from N15.04 billion billed.

The figures highlighted the persistent disparity in the commercial performance of the distribution companies, with some collecting nearly all the revenue billed to customers while others recorded substantially lower rates.

On energy billing, the 11 Discos received a total of 346.49 billion naira worth of electricity during the month but billed customers for N261.10 billion, translating to a billing efficiency of 75.36 per cent.

The billing efficiency improved by 0.26 percentage points from July, but the gap between the value of energy received and the amount billed stood at N85.39 billion.

Abuja Disco received energy valued at N54.93 billion but billed customers N40.88 billion, while Ikeja received N54.99 billion and billed N40.45 billion.

Eko recorded the highest billing efficiency at 84.49 per cent, followed by Kano at 82.24 per cent and Port Harcourt at 80.22 per cent. Kaduna recorded the lowest at 60.92 per cent, followed by Yola at 64.04 per cent and Jos at 66.47 per cent.

The NERC data also showed that the distribution companies recovered an average of N101.03 per kilowatt-hour against an allowed average tariff of N130.15 per kilowatt-hour, representing a revenue recovery efficiency of 77.63 per cent.

Although the recovery efficiency improved by 2.71 percentage points from July, the actual average collection remained N29.12 per kilowatt-hour below the allowed average tariff.

Eko Disco recorded the highest recovery efficiency at 96.29 per cent, with an average collection of N135.58 per kilowatt-hour against an allowed tariff of N140.80. Ikeja followed at 84.22 per cent, while Abuja recorded 83.63 per cent.

Kaduna had the lowest recovery efficiency at 41.90 per cent, collecting an average of N51.03 per kilowatt-hour against an allowed tariff of N121.80. Jos followed at 52.80 per cent, while Kano recorded 60.98 per cent.

Enugu and Ibadan also recorded recovery efficiencies below 72 per cent, at 71.49 and 71.22 per cent, respectively.