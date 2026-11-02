Keyamo Unveils Tinubu Aviation Campaign Series Ahead of 2027 Polls

30-second television series to broadcast president’s Tinubu administration’s record in aviation

James Emejo in Abuja

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has launched a television campaign series to promote President Bola Tinubu’s aviation sector record ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The move signals an early push to use the administration’s sectoral performance in its re-election campaign.

The 30-second programme, tagged Tinubu Aviation Revolution Series, is scheduled to begin airing on major television stations on November 1, with broadcasts expected to continue until a few days before the presidential election.

The initiative follows Keyamo’s appointment as Director of the Directorate of Air Transport Mobilisation under the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC), where he is responsible for coordinating air transportation for authorised campaign activities.

A statement issued by the minister’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, said had mobilised his team to produce the campaign material following his appointment.

The statement added that the television campaign had been fully paid for, although it did not disclose the cost of production or broadcast placement.

The series is designed to present the Tinubu administration’s aviation policies and achievements in a short, accessible format, using the sector’s contribution to economic activity as part of the case for the president’s re-election.

Aviation plays a strategic role in trade, tourism, investment and international connectivity, making developments in the sector a potential component of the administration’s broader economic performance narrative.

The campaign will seek to draw public attention to what the government considers its progress in aviation and link the sector’s development to Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The rollout also marks an early campaign communication initiative by Keyamo in his new role within the APC’s presidential campaign structure, ahead of the 2027 general election.

The television campaign is expected to run until shortly before the presidential poll, placing the administration’s aviation record before voters as political activities gather momentum.

The statement adds, “With aviation serving as a critical driver of economic growth, tourism, trade, investment and international connectivity, the series is intended to draw attention to the sector’s role in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda and to encourage an informed public assessment of the administration’s performance.

“The launch of the Tinubu Aviation Revolution Series signals the beginning of a focused campaign as the APC prepares for the 2027 general election.”