Tokunbo Wahab’s DOZ Love Foundation Empowers 10,000 Widows, Single Mothers  

A little rain each day will fill the rivers to overflowing. So goes the Liberian proverb. What it leaves out is how tiring it must be for the rain that keeps coming, never growing weary.

Hon. Tokunbo Wahab has not grown weary. For four consecutive years, he has funded the DOZ Love Foundation’s empowerment programme, which this year reached 10,000 widows and single mothers across Lagos State and beyond.

DOZ operates on a model of partnership. It works with philanthropic organisations, public-spirited individuals, and community leaders. That model allows it to reach thousands of beneficiaries while providing immediate assistance and reinforcing the confidence and capacity of women to navigate their circumstances with dignity. Well-thought-out for sure, but that is to be expected with minds like Wahab in the sponsorship stand.

And indeed, some might mistake the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources as the founder due to his four years of continuous support. However, the foundation was founded by Bishop Obafemi Lucas and Prophetess Funmilola Lucas of Mountain of Miracles, Ori Oke Iyanu, Ilara-Epe, Lagos, as the Dominion of Zuriel (DOZ) Love Foundation. Still, it has been blazing for almost a decade now.

Beneficiaries receive sewing machines, grinding machines, hairdressing gear, makeup kits, cash grants, and business recapitalisation support. The foundation also runs medical outreaches, free health checks, and distributes food packs and clothing.

Wahab’s contribution has allowed the programme, now in its seventh year, to maintain its annual schedule and expand its reach. Many charitable initiatives in Nigeria launch with fanfare and disappear within two years.

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, attended the latest edition, alongside other traditional rulers. Their presence drew attention to the foundation’s work and to the role royal institutions can play in community welfare.

Wahab’s sponsorship is not ceremonial. A widow who receives a sewing machine this year may need support again next year. A single mother who restocks her shop may need a medical check six months later. Four years of funding makes that continuity possible.

For the beneficiaries, the value is in the equipment that starts a business and the check that catches a problem early. For Wahab, the record is one of sustained support rather than one-off generosity. Ten thousand women have reason to note the difference.