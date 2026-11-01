Awujale Succession: Who Wears the Crown  

The throne of the Awujale of Ijebuland is vacant. Why? Because Oba Sikiru Adetona, the king who reigned for 65 years, passed away on July 13, 2025. Ever since, the succession has been one act after another.

Going by tradition, there is a written rule for the succession. The 1957 Western State Chieftaincy Declaration rotates the stool among four royal houses: Gbelegbuwa, Anikinaiya, Fusengbuwa, and Fidipote. Adetona came from Anikinaiya, so Fusengbuwa is next.

Fusengbuwa opened nominations and received 95 contenders, 94 of which were princes. The last was a princess, Mrs. Oluwakemi Onanuga, a lawyer. Customary law permits a female monarch if no suitable male candidate exists. With 94 princes in the race, that clause is unlikely to be tested.

The 13 traditional kingmakers, known as Afobaje, narrowed the field. In mid-2026, the Olisa, head of the kingmakers, forwarded a shortlist to the Ogun State Government. The names include Hon. Prince Ademorin Kuye, a current lawmaker, and Prince Onabanjo John, a corporate figure with elite connections. Three other princes completed the list.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has declared that a new Awujale will emerge before May 29, 2027. That deadline gives the process a fixed end date for the first time since the throne became vacant.

Local reports describe a proxy contest between political figures in Ogun and Lagos over preferred candidates. Although the details remain unconfirmed, the state government holds the legal power to select from the shortlist. The ruling house says an Ifa oracle endorsed a specific prince from the original 95. The kingmakers sent five names; the government will pick one.

Meanwhile, Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, known as KWAM 1, filed legal petitions challenging the screening process. The ruling house dismissed his complaints. The process paused, then resumed.

The staff of office has not been issued. Until it is, Ijebuland waits for the crown to find its next head.