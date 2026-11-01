Otti: South-east Govs Still Working Behind Scenes to Secure Kanu’s Release

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has stated that the South-east governors had not abandoned efforts to secure the release of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, insisting they were still engaging relevant federal authorities behind the scenes.

Otti, who disclosed this during his monthly media conference at the weekend in Umuahia, the state capital, stressed that details of the ongoing negotiations would not be made public.

Kanu is serving a life sentence following his conviction on terrorism-related charges by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the governor also disclosed that Abia’s debt profile had dropped from ₦147.2 billion in the second quarter of 2023 to ₦48.6 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing a reduction of ₦98.6 billion.

Addressing concerns over rising foreign debt obligations, Otti explained that the increase reflected drawdowns from existing multilateral facilities, including the Abia State Integrated Infrastructure Development Project (ABSIID) and the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

He maintained that his administration had undertaken no direct borrowing, adding that any future loans would be strictly tied to productive investments.

“We will borrow for regenerative projects at the right time,” he said.

The governor also announced that the CKC water scheme in Aba was ready for commissioning, expressing optimism that residents would soon enjoy improved access to public water supply.

He disclosed that another smart school would also be commissioned, bringing the number planned for the state to 21 following approvals for an additional facility.

Otti said his administration was working to standardise education in public and private schools, adding that a committee set up to assess government interventions had recommended measures to promote healthy competition and improve standards.

The governor further disclosed that Abia ranked second in the 2025/2026 Climate Governance Ranking, while over 5,000 Certificates of Occupancy had been issued in three years.

He said the new housing project in Umuahia had been oversubscribed, with balloting for prospective beneficiaries expected to commence soon.

On public health, Otti said the state had activated precautionary measures following Nigeria’s Ebola index case, with an isolation centre designated at the Modern Child Hospital.

He, however, stressed that no Ebola case had been recorded in Abia, urging residents to remain calm while observing health protocols.

On eye care services, Otti disclosed that over 31,000 screening exercises had been conducted and 1,811 patients operated on, including 304 beneficiaries of free cataract surgeries for vulnerable residents.

He commended the Eye Care Management Bureau for its efforts, promising to invest more in providing quality eyecare services to the people.

Otti also encourages residents to go for eye screening, stressing that early detection of eye ailments helps in preventing blindness.

On the planned relocation of traders around Isi-Gate in Umuahia, Otti said the exercise would be gradual, insisting that affected traders must be provided alternatives to protect their livelihoods.

He also directed that the ₦1 billion personal gift announced for teachers during the 2026 World Teachers’ Day be shared among all teachers in the state, irrespective of rank or position.

He clarified that the money was a personal gift and not an official government programme or promotion-related benefit.

Otti said his administration had prioritised road projects according to economic importance and urgency, with major roads in Aba and Umuahia receiving attention because of their impact on businesses, mobility, employment and revenue generation.