Adams Oshiomhole: A Demand and Supply Initiative

This is a very interesting story, and you know me very well. Anything that has to do with sex, I am there o. That is how I stumbled on a clip of Senator Adams Oshiomhole speaking to almost an empty chamber at the Senate the other day. He was obviously speaking on the “sex trade” between Italy and Nigeria.

This trade has been going on for centuries and continues to grow in scale and depth. So, Senator Adams, who was recently involved in an AI feet massage issue, told the chamber that in his conversation with the Italian Ambassador, he had asked the man to tell his government to work on the “demand” side while he worked on the “supply” side.

At first glance, this is a humorous take on this issue, but if you calm down and look at it, it is very wise. If demand on the Italian side continues unabated, the supply side will continue to grow. There is nothing we can do about it.

Senator Oshiomhole, in his remarks, stated very clearly the Ambassador’s response – Your Excellency, our men cannot do without your women. I perfectly understand this as a “victim”.

This thing is an addiction, I swear. If you see some of our women, kai. Nigeria has beautiful women o, some of the most beautiful in the world, and this is why some of us cannot japa o. So I perfectly understand the Italian men’s dilemma because even here in Nigeria, we are under the same spell.

So how will we solve this problem of “sex trade”? Well, I think that whatever committee that wants to be set up on the matter, please excuse me from membership and also excuse all Italian men. Maybe one or two other people that, if I mention their name here now, will beat me. Kai. Unique kind of problem, I swear.