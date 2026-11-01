THE CONTEST FOR ANAMBRA CENTRAL SENATORIAL ELECTION

The battle for seats in the 11th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has started ahead of the 2027 general elections. According to the list of candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 13 candidates are in the contest for the Anambra Central senatorial election. The contenders include the incumbent, Senator Victor Umeh of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Iyom Uche Ekwunife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Dozie Nwankwo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), the ruling party in Anambra State.

However, I strongly hold the view that Anambra Central should re-elect Umeh for the 11th Senate. My opinion is without prejudice to the right of the other 12 candidates to contest the Anambra Central Senatorial election on January 16, 2027.

Frankly, very few Senators have been as impactful in the 10th Senate as the Aguluzigbo, Anambra LGA born lawmaker. As a ranking Senator, Umeh has earned accolades from numerous quarters for his outstanding performance in legislative duties of lawmaking, oversight and representation in the current session of the National Assembly.

In terms of lawmaking, Umeh has since the commencement of this Senate on June 13, 2023, displayed a mastery of the legislative rules and processes required to turn ideas into practical well-crafted laws. His understanding of lawmaking procedures and budget mechanics is undoubtedly unassailable.

Concerning performance of oversight functions, he is widely seen as a fiscal watchdog, champion of regional equity and promoter of constitutionalism in the 10th Assembly. Unlike most of his colleagues, he is not afraid to speak truth to power when and where necessary.

Also, Senator Umeh has built a very strong reputation for consistency in demanding for proper accountability from the executive arm of government on how public finances are managed. In a recent interview with Channels TV flagship programme “Politics Today,” the outspoken Senator not only questioned the President’s fresh $20.5 billion and 1.45 billion borrowing requests, but further demanded a formal accounting of past borrowings by the federal government. Very few Senators in the current Senate have such courage.

Regarding representation, Umeh participates actively in committee work and plenary. It is not a coincidence that he belongs to 14 standing committees of the Senate. Currently, he chairs the Senate Committee on National Population Commission (NPC) and National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). He previously served as the Chairman of Senate Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

Umeh uses every opportunity given to him by the Senate President to speak at plenary to draw the attention of the federal government to the problems facing Anambra Central, Anambra State and South-East in general. In May this year, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex political youth organisation in Eastern Nigeria, endorsed his re-election to represent Anambra Central, for remaining consistent, vocal and courageous in defending matters affecting the Igbo nation and the entire South East region.

Dr. Chekwube E. Nzomiwu, MNIPR, journalist, writes via chekmma@yahoo.com