Troops Kill 48 ISWAP Terrorist Fighters, Recover Cache of Arms, Ammunition in the North-East

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, have killed 48 Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist fighters and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a fierce encounter, the Nigerian military has said.

The military said the terrorist fighters met their waterloo when the troops foiled terrorist attacks on military positions in Bitta, Gwoza LGA of Borno State, and North-East Theatre Training School (NETTS), Buni Yadi, Gujba LGA of Yobe State, between 29 and 30 October 2026.

In Bitta, troops decisively disorganised an attempted terrorist assault on the night of 29 October 2026, stressing that the combined response of ground troops and air support overwhelmed the attackers, thwarting their plan and inflicting heavy casualties.

In a related development, troops launched a successful counter-attack against a large concentration of ISWAP fighters who attacked NETTS, Buni Yadi, on 29 October and into the early hours of 30 October 2026.

According to a statement by the Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, North-East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, the approximately five-hour engagement was coordinated by the Theatre Command, with effective integration of Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities, alongside air and ground assets.

Captain Goni said, “The decisive counter-offensive resulted in 48 terrorists killed, with troops recovering a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition. Recovered items include 42 AK-47 rifles, five PKT machine guns, four General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), one 60mm mortar, 105 AK-47 magazines and two video cameras.

“Also recovered were 30 rounds of 12.7mm armour-piercing incendiary ammunition, 2,738 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 223 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and 2,054 rounds of PKT ammunition.

“The engagements recorded one soldier who paid the supreme sacrifice. May his soul rest in peace. Also, the two others who sustained minor injuries are responding to treatment. The morale of troops remains high as they sustain operations against terrorist elements across the theatre.”

The latest operational successes, he said, further demonstrate the troops’ combat effectiveness, operational coordination and determination to deny terrorists freedom of action.

“The heavy losses suffered by the insurgents and the recovery of their weapons and ammunition constitute another significant setback to their operational capabilities,” the statement concluded.