  • Saturday, 31st October, 2026

Fani-Kayode Assumes Diplomatic Duties

Nigeria | 52 minutes ago

Sunday Ehigiator

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa, Amb. Femi Fani-Kayode, yesterday formally presented copies of his Letters of Credence to Mr. Clayson Monyela, Deputy Director General, Public Diplomacy, and Acting Chief of State Protocol, at the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

The presentation marked an important diplomatic milestone, signifying the formal commencement of Fani-Kayode’s diplomatic functions and his assumption of duties as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa with effect from October 30, 2026.

A statement yesterday revealed that following the presentation, the former minister also met with Amb. Seboga, Deputy Director General of DIRCO, in his office, as part of his initial diplomatic engagements with senior South African government officials.

The presentation of copies of his Letters of Credence preceded the ceremonial presentation of the letters to President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, which will take place in a few days.

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