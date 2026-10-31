  • Saturday, 31st October, 2026

NCC Licenses Kano Phone Dealers

Nigeria | 10 minutes ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced the licensing of device dealers in Kano State as part of its implementation of the Device Checker platform, while assuring Nigerians that the initiative is not a surveillance tool.

The team leader support services of the commission, Engr. Ibrahim Ma’azu, disclosed this at a press briefing in Kano yesterday.

Ma’azu said the Device Checker platform was designed to strengthen type approval compliance, protect consumers and enhance the integrity of communication devices used on Nigerian networks.

He explained that as Nigeria’s digital economy expands, there is a need to ensure that devices connected to networks comply with technical and regulatory standards. According to him, the platform supports verification of the type approval status of SIM-enabled devices and will help address circulation of non-compliant, counterfeit, cloned and unauthorised devices in the market.

“The commission has made significant progress. Recently, we streamlined the licensing and regularisation process, enabling a significant number of device dealers in Kano State to obtain licences,” he said.

He added that the commission has also carried out stakeholder sensitisation in Lagos and other parts of the country to raise awareness among importers and industry players on type approval requirements.

To simplify compliance, Ma’azu said the NCC has developed a user-friendly Device Checker application that allows authorised stakeholders to scan International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers and upload information directly to the platform.

He said consumers can also verify the status of any device before purchase through the Device Checker portal on the NCC website by entering the device’s IMEI. He stressed that the platform does not access personal data, messages, photographs, contacts, financial information or any private content stored on a device.

“I would like to emphasise that the Device Checker platform is not a surveillance tool. Its focus is limited to device identification and regulatory compliance verification,” he said.

Ma’azu urged consumers to verify devices before purchase, patronise reputable and licensed dealers, and use the commission’s online resources, adding that complaints and enquiries can be channelled through the NCC’s 315 toll-free line.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.