NCC Licenses Kano Phone Dealers

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced the licensing of device dealers in Kano State as part of its implementation of the Device Checker platform, while assuring Nigerians that the initiative is not a surveillance tool.

The team leader support services of the commission, Engr. Ibrahim Ma’azu, disclosed this at a press briefing in Kano yesterday.

Ma’azu said the Device Checker platform was designed to strengthen type approval compliance, protect consumers and enhance the integrity of communication devices used on Nigerian networks.

He explained that as Nigeria’s digital economy expands, there is a need to ensure that devices connected to networks comply with technical and regulatory standards. According to him, the platform supports verification of the type approval status of SIM-enabled devices and will help address circulation of non-compliant, counterfeit, cloned and unauthorised devices in the market.

“The commission has made significant progress. Recently, we streamlined the licensing and regularisation process, enabling a significant number of device dealers in Kano State to obtain licences,” he said.

He added that the commission has also carried out stakeholder sensitisation in Lagos and other parts of the country to raise awareness among importers and industry players on type approval requirements.

To simplify compliance, Ma’azu said the NCC has developed a user-friendly Device Checker application that allows authorised stakeholders to scan International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers and upload information directly to the platform.

He said consumers can also verify the status of any device before purchase through the Device Checker portal on the NCC website by entering the device’s IMEI. He stressed that the platform does not access personal data, messages, photographs, contacts, financial information or any private content stored on a device.

“I would like to emphasise that the Device Checker platform is not a surveillance tool. Its focus is limited to device identification and regulatory compliance verification,” he said.

Ma’azu urged consumers to verify devices before purchase, patronise reputable and licensed dealers, and use the commission’s online resources, adding that complaints and enquiries can be channelled through the NCC’s 315 toll-free line.