2027: Atiku’s Son Abandons Father, Declares Support for Tinubu’s Re-election 

.Announces two-million-man mobilisation march, donates 10 buses to ease transportation in FCT

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Abba Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubbakar has abandoned his father’s presidential ambition after he declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

Atiku is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, Abubakar also unveiled the Haske Bola Tinubu Organisation (HBTO) — a national political mobilisation platform for Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

He explained that his decision to lead the pro-Tinubu movement was a personal conviction taken in his personal capacity.

Abubakar acknowledged that his political decision might attract attention given his family background, but stressed that democracy thrives on freedom of choice.

He stated, “Political conviction is a matter of personal judgement, conscience and the freedom of every individual to make independent choices. I hold no reservations about the right of others to their differing political opinions, just as I expect my own convictions to be respected,” he said.

“HBTO was established to build a structured, inclusive and nationally coordinated movement to mobilise support for the President and the APC, take government policies beyond political gatherings into communities, and engage ordinary Nigerians.”

Abubakar explained that the organisation’s support for President Tinubu was based on reforms including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) for interest-free student loans and start-up financing for graduates, investments in road and transportation infrastructure, increased FAAC allocations to states, and interventions such as the N70,000 transportation support for workers.

As part of its practical intervention, he announced the provision of 10 luxury buses to ease transportation challenges, starting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) before expanding to other states.

On its 2027 strategy, Abubakar announced a planned two-million-man mobilisation march across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones beginning in Abuja, and declared alignment with the FCT Minister to deliver the FCT and Rivers State for President Tinubu.

He disclosed that a major mobilisation exercise would hold in Rivers State next week, noting that structures have been activated nationwide.

“This is not simply about numbers or political appearances. It is about building a disciplined, coordinated and effective grassroots mobilisation network,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Kano Professional Women Directorate for Presidential and Governorship Elections, Dr. Maryam Shetty, has unveiled plans to mobilise 500,000 professional women in Kano State behind Tinubu and Governor Abba Yusuf.

Speaking during an engagement with journalists in Kano, Shetty described Yusuf’s administration as one that has given professional women and other groups renewed hope of taking a more active part in governance and community development.

Shetty noted that the governor’s style of leadership had deepened her confidence in the direction of the state and the prospects of its people, adding that no meaningful progress can be recorded without purposeful leadership.

She stated, “Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s leadership is a source of encouragement for professional women and other groups seeking greater participation in governance and development.

“His approach to governance has strengthened my optimism about the future of Kano State and its people.

“Effective leadership is essential to achieving sustainable development. Women professionals have important roles to play in supporting initiatives that promote progress in Kano, Nigeria and beyond,” Shetty stated.

“The APC Kano Professional Women platform is designed to unite women from different professional backgrounds, including medical doctors, pharmacists, physiotherapists, entrepreneurs and other skilled professionals, to create opportunities for collaboration and development.”

Shetty further noted that the APC Kano Professional Women platform was set up to bring together women from different professional callings, including medical doctors, pharmacists, physiotherapists, entrepreneurs and other skilled professionals, so that they can work together, share ideas and support one another’s growth.

She said the directorate would serve as a meeting point for women who want to contribute their skills to the development of Kano State.

Shetty also explained that the organisation was committed to understanding the peculiar needs and challenges of professional women and designing programmes that speak directly to those concerns, both before and after elections.

She added that the platform would give women the opportunity to put their expertise at the service of their communities, rather than being limited to the sidelines of public life.

“We will work towards identifying the needs and challenges of professional women and developing programmes to address them, both before and after elections.

“This initiative will also provide a platform through which women can contribute their expertise to community development,” Shetty added.