Wike: Why I Refused to Go to Senate After Two Terms as Rivers Governor

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that he rejected the prospect of moving to the National Assembly after completing his eight-year tenure as governor of Rivers State.

Wike, who gave this insight yesterday during the inauguration of a pedestrian bridge constructed by Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja, where he also delivered a strong message on leadership, accountability and service to humanity, said he was unwilling to surrender his freedom to speak his mind for the privilege of becoming a senator.

Wike said he deliberately chose not to pursue a Senate seat because he believed the position could limit his ability to express his opinions freely, particularly on issues concerning the state of the nation.

The minister took a swipe at the growing tendency among former governors to seek legislative positions after leaving office, declaring he was never attracted to the National Assembly because of the restrictions he believed would come with the position.

“Many governors today, when they are done, they want to go to the National Assembly, but I said that I won’t go. They asked me why, and I said I would be prevented from speaking my mind. Since I won’t be able to speak my mind, there is no need for me to go there,” he said.

The former Rivers governor insisted that he preferred to occupy positions where he could freely express his views, adding that he had consistently spoken about national issues wherever he found himself.

“That is true. Everybody has forgotten what this country was before now,” he added.

Wike used the occasion to commend the Senior Pastor of the church, Dr. Paul Enenche, and his wife, Becky, for demonstrating what he described as practical leadership through an investment that benefits people beyond the congregation.

“Watching the documentary and seeing what you have done, touching lives, not only with your soul, but talking about the welfare of other people, that is leadership,” the minister said.

He argued that leadership should not be measured by titles, political positions or public declarations but by concrete achievements and the willingness to deploy available resources to improve people’s lives.

According to him, individuals entrusted with authority must be prepared to account for their stewardship, insisting that public office holders should be able to point to tangible contributions made during their time in office.

Wike also urged Nigerians to look beyond social media narratives when assessing leaders, stressing the need to evaluate their performance through verifiable accomplishments.

He encouraged religious institutions, corporate organisations and individuals to complement government efforts by investing in projects that address pressing community needs.

Earlier, Enenche said the church’s commitment to humanity required practical demonstrations of love through giving, sacrifice and service to society.