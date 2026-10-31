Ekiti Police Debunk Sowore’s Alleged Kidnap, Launch Probe into Altercation

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, was kidnapped by armed thugs in Ado-Ekiti, describing the claim as false and misleading.

The Command clarified that the incident was not a kidnapping but an altercation involving Sowore and some individuals at a restaurant in the Dalimore area of Ado-Ekiti.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sunday Abutu, police operatives responded promptly after receiving a distress report from the scene and rescued the politician.

He said Sowore sustained a minor injury during the incident and is currently receiving medical attention at the Police Hospital in Ado-Ekiti.

“The attention of the Ekiti State Police Command has been drawn to a message circulating on social media alleging that Mr. Omoyele Sowore was kidnapped by armed thugs in Ado-Ekiti. The Command wishes to categorically clarify that Mr. Sowore was not kidnapped,” the statement said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Falade Adegoroye Michael, has directed a discreet investigation into the incident to unravel the circumstances surrounding the altercation, identify all those involved and ensure that anyone found culpable is prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The Police Command urged members of the public to remain calm and disregard what it described as a misleading narrative of an alleged kidnapping, warning against the spread of unverified information capable of causing unnecessary panic and tension.

It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property across Ekiti State, assuring residents that it would continue to maintain law and order without regard to political affiliation, status or background.