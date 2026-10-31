Suspected Bandits Abduct Four Family Members in Kwara Community 

Residents seek FG support for the victim’s release



Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Bandits numbering over 10 have kidnapped four family members at Abangbe Dilu community in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State.



The victims, it was learnt, were identified as Hajia Mansurat Musa, her son, Ramadan Musa, Semiu Ahmed, and Sofia Ahmed.



Already, the residents of the community have appealed to the federal government to come to the aid of the town in view of the attack.



The incident it was gathered happened in the town when the residents of the town were said to be sleeping.



Sources close to the town told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that the suspected bandits are yet to contact the families of the victims for the payment of the ransom.



Their abduction has raised serious concerns among their family members, relatives and other residents of the community, who are anxiously hoping for their safe and immediate return.

A senior police officer with Ilorin East Local Government Divisional Police Headquarters at Oke-Oyi who sought anonymity confirmed the incident to journalists yesterday in Ilorin.



“We have been working round the clock to ensure the safe return of the victims,” the source said.



The residents of Abangbe Dilu community called on the federal government to come to the aid of the victims.



In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by the Magaji Abangbe Dilu, Alhaji Jamiu Akanni, appealed to the government and security agencies to intensify efforts to locate the victims and ensure their safe return to their families.

They also appealed for improved security measures, effective surveillance and sustained security operations to protect lives and property in the area.

“The Kwara State Government is further urged to work closely with relevant federal security agencies, local authorities and community leaders to coordinate efforts towards the safe recovery of the victims..

“The community appeal is for all actions to be guided by the safety and well-being of the abducted persons.

“Members of the public are also encouraged to provide credible information to the appropriate security authorities that may assist in the rescue operation.

“This is a desperate call for help and urgent intervention. The federal government, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the relevant security agencies are urged to treat the incident with the seriousness it deserves and do everything within their power to ensure that Hajia Mansurat Musa, Ramadan Musa, Semiu Ahmed and Sofia Ahmed are reunited with their loved ones safely and without further delay.

“The people of Abangbe Dilu community remain hopeful that the necessary authorities will respond promptly and that the four abducted family members will return home safely.

“Our appeal is simple: Please act urgently to bring our people home alive and safe,” he said.