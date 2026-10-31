SULTAN MUHAMMAD MACCIDO: 20 YEARS ON

HALILU MACCIDO pays tribute to his father Muhammad Maccido, former Sultan of Sokoto who died in the ill-fated ADC Airlines crash of 2006

Twenty years have passed since the tragic day we lost a remarkable father, a revered traditional ruler, a distinguished statesman and a guiding light. Yet two decades on, the memory of His Eminence Sultan Muhammad Maccido remains as vivid in our hearts as ever. Time has moved on, but the love, admiration and respect we hold for him have not diminished.

To us, his children and family, he was a loving and devoted father whose wisdom, guidance and prayers remain an enduring source of strength. To the Sultanate, he was a custodian of tradition and a symbol of dignity. To the nation, he was a father figure whose life was defined by humility, faith, service and an unwavering commitment to peace, unity and the well-being of others.

Baba lived a life of purpose. He led with wisdom, carried his responsibilities with humility, and touched countless lives through his kindness, generosity and sense of duty. His leadership went beyond the throne. It showed in his character, in his devotion to his people, and in his belief in peace, justice and mutual understanding.

Though his time with us was cut short, the legacy he left continues to speak long after his passing.

His life reminds us that true greatness is measured not by the position one holds, but by the lives one touches, the values one upholds and the difference one makes in the world.

Baba, 20 years without you have taught us that while a father may depart this world, his influence never dies. We miss your presence, cherish your counsel and hold dear the lessons you instilled in us. We wish you were here to see the years pass, to offer your wisdom and to guide us with the quiet strength and dignity that were uniquely yours.

Today we remember you not only with tears and longing, but with immense gratitude to Almighty Allah for the privilege of being your children. Your life was a blessing, your guidance a gift, and your legacy is a responsibility we must continue to honour.

As we mark 20 years since your return to your Creator, we pray that Allah (SWT) envelop you in His infinite mercy, forgive your shortcomings, illuminate your grave, reward your good deeds abundantly and grant you Jannatul Firdaus al-A’la. May He accept your service to humanity as Sadaqatul Jariyah and reunite us with you in Jannah. Ameen, Ya Rabbal Alameen.

May your noble legacy continue to live through us and through all whose lives you touched.

Your memory remains a blessing, your legacy an inspiration, and your place in our hearts irreplaceable. Rest in eternal peace, Baba.

. Halilu Maccido is the son of the late 19th Sultan of Sokoto