Rabiu Olowo: Three Years of Transforming Nigeria’s Financial Reporting Landscape 

From regulatory reforms and digitalisation to professional development and global engagement, Rabiu Olowo is repositioning the Financial Reporting Council as a stronger institution supporting transparency, accountability and investor confidence, writes Dike Onwuamaeze

When Dr. Rabiu Olowo assumed office as Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) in October 2023, he inherited an institution with a critical responsibility: strengthening the integrity of financial reporting, promoting sound corporate governance and improving confidence in the information businesses provide to investors, lenders and other stakeholders.

These responsibilities rarely attract the public attention generated by new infrastructure or major investment announcements. Yet, without reliable financial information, credible audits and effective governance, the foundations of a modern economy remain fragile.

Three years into Olowo’s tenure, the FRC’s transformation presents a positive case study in institutional reform. The changes reported by the Council span regulatory standards, sustainability reporting, audit quality, digital infrastructure, professional development and international cooperation. The commissioning of its permanent headquarters in Lagos in September 2026 provides a visible symbol of this institutional evolution.

At the centre of the transformation is Olowo’s DOSE agenda: Digitisation, Operational Excellence, Stakeholder Engagement and Enforcement. Together, these priorities reflect an understanding that effective regulation requires more than issuing rules. It demands modern systems, capable professionals, constructive relationships with stakeholders and the willingness to ensure compliance.

From a low-profile regulator to a stronger institution

At the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria’s annual general meeting in 2023, shortly after his appointment, Olowo pledged to reposition the FRC as a robust and independent regulator of corporate governance, accounting and auditing standards, acting in the public interest.

The commitment was significant because the credibility of a regulator depends on its ability to translate its statutory mandate into practical results. Standards must be developed, professionals must understand them, organisations must comply, and shortcomings must be addressed fairly and consistently.

For ordinary Nigerians, this work may seem distant from everyday economic concerns. But consider a pensioner whose retirement savings are invested in a company, a young person buying shares for the first time, or a business owner seeking a loan. Each needs dependable information about the financial position and governance of the organisation involved.

Where financial disclosures are unreliable, investors may misjudge risks, lenders may make poor decisions and confidence in the market may weaken. Credible reporting, by contrast, provides a stronger basis for evaluating opportunities and risks.

This makes the FRC’s work more than a technical concern for accountants and auditors. It is part of the infrastructure of economic trust.

The DOSE Agenda: Turning Vision into Institutional Change

Olowo’s DOSE framework provides a structure for the Council’s transformation. Digitisation seeks to reduce reliance on manual processes, improve access to information and strengthen the integrity of regulatory data.

Operational Excellence focuses on building the internal systems, skills and structures required to deliver the Council’s mandate. Stakeholder Engagement recognises that effective regulation depends on cooperation with businesses, professional bodies and government institutions. Enforcement ensures that standards are not merely documents that organisations can choose to ignore.

These priorities are interconnected. Digital platforms cannot deliver their full value without trained personnel. Professional education alone cannot guarantee compliance without credible oversight. Enforcement, in turn, is more likely to command confidence when the regulatory process is transparent, consistent and informed by engagement with stakeholders.

The FRC has reported the development of a Document Management System and Learning Management System, alongside the integration of its database with the National Identification Number verification system. It has also reported work on a National Repository Portal for audited financial statements.

The ultimate value of these systems will be measured by their practical impact: more accessible records, more efficient processes, improved data integrity and stronger regulatory oversight. Their sustainability will depend on consistent use, technical reliability and appropriate data protection.

Strengthening Audit Quality and Investor Confidence

One of the most consequential aspects of Olowo’s tenure is the FRC’s reported work to improve audit quality and financial reporting. Financial statements help investors and lenders assess an organisation’s earnings, assets, liabilities, cash flows and exposure to risk. Their usefulness, however, depends on the quality of the underlying accounting and the competence and independence of those responsible for auditing them.

The Council’s transformation report states that it conducted practice reviews across 16 audit firms, including the Big Four, covering 143 audit engagements. It also highlighted a framework addressing auditors’ responsibilities when they encounter non-compliance with laws and regulations, alongside efforts to strengthen internal controls over financial reporting. These initiatives matter because an audit is not simply an annual administrative exercise. It is part of the mechanism through which shareholders, creditors, regulators and other stakeholders obtain assurance about the credibility of financial information.

Improved audit practices can help identify weaknesses in reporting, reinforce professional accountability and encourage companies to pay closer attention to internal controls. Over time, consistent standards and credible enforcement can help create a business environment in which investors have stronger reasons to trust disclosed information.

This does not mean that new regulations automatically eliminate misconduct. Their effectiveness depends on implementation, follow-up and the willingness to address breaches. Nonetheless, a technically capable and more active regulator creates a stronger foundation for accountability.

For Nigeria, where businesses need capital to expand and investors must assess risks carefully, the economic importance of reliable reporting cannot be overstated. Strong standards do not eliminate commercial risks, but they help make those risks more visible and easier to evaluate.

Sustainability Reporting and the Changing Global Marketplace

Corporate reporting is evolving. Investors increasingly want to understand not only whether a company is profitable today but also whether its business model can withstand environmental, social and governance-related risks over time. Climate exposure, energy transition, resource use and supply-chain resilience can affect long-term business performance. Sustainability reporting has consequently become an important part of the information investors use to evaluate companies.

The FRC’s work on the International Financial Reporting Standards Sustainability Disclosure Standards, particularly IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, is therefore a significant element of its transformation.

IFRS S1 addresses general requirements for disclosing sustainability-related financial information, while IFRS S2 focuses on climate-related disclosures. Both seek to improve the consistency and usefulness of information about sustainability-related risks and opportunities that could affect an organisation’s prospects. According to the Council’s transformation report, Nigeria developed a roadmap for adopting the standards in collaboration with the International Sustainability Standards Board. The FRC also reported an increase in Nigerian entities applying IFRS S1 and IFRS S2, from four in 2024 to 35 by October 2025. More than 202 entities and 1,705 professionals reportedly received training through sector-specific engagements and regulatory roundtables.

These figures suggest growing engagement, although training and adoption should not be confused with universal compliance. The continuing task is to help businesses understand the standards, develop appropriate data systems and incorporate sustainability-related risks into their governance and reporting processes. For Nigerian companies seeking international investment, the transition is increasingly relevant. Credible and comparable disclosures may help businesses respond to investor expectations and participate more effectively in international capital markets.

Developing Professionals Who Will Sustain Reform

Regulation is only as strong as the professional capacity supporting it. Standards may be carefully designed, but their impact will remain limited if organisations lack qualified people to interpret and implement them. This makes the FRC’s work on actuarial standards, valuation, auditing and professional development particularly important.

Actuarial expertise supports the assessment of uncertain future obligations and risks in areas such as insurance and pensions. Valuation standards can improve consistency and credibility in assessing assets and businesses. Both fields require specialist knowledge and professional discipline. The Council has reported the establishment of the Nigerian Actuarial Development Programme, efforts to align local actuarial practice with international standards and the development of a regulatory framework for the profession. Its initiatives have also included introducing students to actuarial education and supporting candidates pursuing professional qualifications.

A country cannot build such a system simply by importing rules. It must develop the accountants, auditors, actuaries, valuers, governance specialists and sustainability professionals who can apply them effectively to local realities. The Council has also reported the expansion of its professional registration base, including 31,799 professionals, 715 firms and 14,657 companies registered within two years. Registration figures alone do not establish the quality of professional practice, but they indicate the scale of the community the FRC is seeking to bring within its regulatory and developmental reach.

The long-term test is whether these efforts translate into stronger competence, better professional conduct and more reliable reporting across the economy.

A Permanent Headquarters after More Than Four Decades

Perhaps the most visible symbol of institutional change under Olowo is the FRC’s permanent headquarters in Lagos, commissioned on September 1, 2026.

Established in 1982 as the Nigerian Accounting Standards Board and subsequently transformed into the FRC under the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Act 2011, the institution had operated for more than four decades without a permanent headquarters. The new facility therefore represents more than a physical development. It provides a permanent institutional base for a regulator whose responsibilities have expanded considerably.

A building alone does not make an institution effective. Its performance still depends on professional competence, independence, sound procedures and credible enforcement. However, a permanent headquarters can provide a stable environment for staff development, collaboration, stakeholder engagement and long-term planning. There is also a human dimension. Institutions depend on the people who work in them daily. Appropriate facilities can support collaboration, improve the working environment and reinforce a shared sense of purpose.

The headquarters also represents continuity beyond the tenure of any individual chief executive. It belongs to the institution and must serve successive generations of professionals and stakeholders.

Olowo deserves credit for helping bring this long-standing institutional need to fruition during his tenure. The responsibility now is to ensure that the facility becomes a centre of regulatory excellence and public service, rather than merely a landmark building.

Taking Nigeria’s Regulatory Voice to the world

Olowo’s tenure has also coincided with expanded international engagement by the FRC. The Council reported his confirmation as Nigeria’s representative to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Intergovernmental Working Group of Experts on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting. The group provides a platform for discussions on corporate reporting, transparency, sustainability and international practices. Such representation gives Nigeria an opportunity to contribute its experience to international discussions while learning from developments elsewhere. Its value, however, must ultimately be measured by how the knowledge and relationships gained improve domestic practice.

The FRC also has cooperation with international and regional professional and regulatory organisations. In October 2026, it announced a memorandum of understanding with the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions to support access to technical knowledge, research, training resources and digital reporting tools.

The Next Phase: Consolidating the Gains

The achievements so far under Olowo’s tenure provide grounds for a positive assessment. Yet the true measure of transformation lies in what follows. The FRC must ensure consistent implementation of its standards, demonstrate measurable improvements from digitalisation and translate professional training into stronger capacity. It must also sustain constructive engagement with businesses while maintaining the independence required to enforce its mandate. Governance frameworks for public-sector bodies, non-profit organisations and small and medium-sized enterprises will require accessible guidance and practical implementation support. Organisations must see good governance not merely as a regulatory obligation but as a means of improving decision-making, accountability and long-term sustainability. The Council must equally continue to demonstrate transparency and accountability in its own operations. A regulator that expects credible reporting from others must remain committed to the principles it promotes. Three years after Olowo’s appointment, the FRC is clearly presenting a broader vision of its role in Nigeria’s economic development.