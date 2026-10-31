Ondo APC Presidential Campaign Council Inaugurates Eight Media Subcommittees

The Media and Strategic Communication Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Ondo State has constituted eight subcommittees to strengthen its communication and publicity activities ahead of campaigns for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

The subcommittees, announced by the committee’s chairman, Hon. Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, are expected to drive the party’s media engagement, strategic communication, digital content creation, publicity, and grassroots mobilisation across the state.

Odusola-Stevenson, in an official announcement in Akure on Friday, said the subcommittees were designed to bring together professionals, community stakeholders, creative minds, and strategic thinkers to promote the party’s Renewed Hope agenda.

He congratulated the heads and members of the various subcommittees on their appointments and urged them to discharge their responsibilities with integrity, professionalism and innovation.

The eight subcommittees are: Finance; Strategic Communication; Digital and Content Creation; Electronic and Multimedia; Print and Press; Signage and Branding; Research and Documentation; and Community Media.

The Finance Subcommittee is headed by Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson, with Idowu Ajanaku, Wale Akinlosotu, Ebenezer Adeniyan, Samuel Twatimi, Collins Olagundoye and Gani Mohammed as members.

Allen Sowore heads the Strategic Communication Subcommittee, which has Tomide Akinribido, Oluyemi Fasipe, Steve Bayode, Samad Orijeminiyi, Samuel Ogunmusi, Rahaman Adekunle, Sam Adepoju, Ali Moshood, Hon. Adewale Akinlosotu, Hon. Yemi Olowolabi, Dr Felix Ale and Funke Kumuyi as members.

The Digital and Content Creation Subcommittee is headed by Samuel Twatimi, while its members are Tomilola Emiola, Kikelomo Isijola, Oloke Bridget, Yetunde Adefuwa, Chris Owowa, Ayo Olanrewaju, Tobi Akinnubi, Samuel Olaiya, Ayorinde Adetula, Comrade Gani Mohammed and Otunba Muyide Adeyeluwa.

Kemi Adeniyi heads the Electronic and Multimedia Subcommittee, with John Paul Akinduro, Olu Ololajulo, Pastor Taiwo Gbamila, Gbenga Asade, Kayode Falade, Laurel Ojo, Segun Akanmu, Bode Akinwunmi, Hon. Toyin Japhet, Steve Otaloro, Banji Okunomo, Omooba Abayomi Adesanya, Oyekan Durojaye and Adejimi Okikiola as members.

The Print and Press Subcommittee is headed by Kayode Fasua. Its members include Prince Eni Akinsola, Debo Akinbami, Femi Lawson, John Paul Akinduro, Rotimi Agbede, Obadofin Ademola, Gboyega Ajayi, Elder Kehinde Omoniyi, Princess Dupe Adetunwo and Ojo Bright Idemudia.

Yomi Oyekan heads the Signage and Branding Subcommittee, with Tayo Oluyi, Abayomi Adefolalu, Samuel Fakunle, Ayodele Ojo, Dayo Joseph, Kike Isijola, Soji Alakuro, Eleko Johnson Gbotoluwa, Abimbola Sodiq, Jamiu Julius Adebayo and Sipasi Folawe as members.

The Research and Documentation Subcommittee is headed by Adetunji Adeniyi Gbenga, while its members are Olubukola Maha, Poweide Daniel Abolokoh, Fisayo Falarugbon, Goke Oluwole, Lawal Abiodun Paul, Teslim Adebayo, Oyedele Motunrayo, Oguntoye Emmanuel, Akinyemi Kehinde David, Akadri Peter Omoyeni and Aminu Temitope Mercy.

Temitope Olowofoyekun heads the Community Media Subcommittee, with Ladi Okuniga, Goodluck Abayomi, Bayo Adediran, Adu Oluwatayo, Henry Adepoju, Aro Olorunyomi Victor, Dayo Ayodele, Kunle Adebayo, Akinrotimi Gbenga, Emmanuel Ademola, Olamiposi Odofin, Omowole Adeyoriju and Akomolafe Olawale as members.

Meanwhile, Samuel Twatimi has been appointed secretary of the Media and Strategic Communication Committee, while Collins Olagundoye will serve as co-secretary.

The committee operates under the overall leadership of the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Ondo State, Rt. Hon. Victor Adekanye Olabimtan.