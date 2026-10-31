NDLEA: No Payment Required for Drug Integrity Test by Interior Ministry Recruits

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned applicants undergoing recruitment into four agencies under the Ministry of Interior against making payments for the mandatory Drug Integrity Test (DIT).

The agency said the Ministry of Interior had already made bulk payment to cover the testing of new intakes into the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

NDLEA, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by its Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, stressed that no candidate or personnel would be required to pay for the exercise.

It consequently advised all participating agencies and their personnel not to make payments to NDLEA officials, testing centres or through any other payment channel in connection with the exercise.

According to the agency, arrangements have been concluded for the conduct of the mandatory test as part of the recruitment process.

It explained that candidates would be required to access the NDLEA Drug Integrity Test portal through designated links or access points to be provided on the respective institutional portals.

The candidates would then complete the necessary registration and documentation on the NDLEA platform before proceeding for the test.

The agency said the arrangement was designed to ensure a seamless and orderly testing process without additional financial obligations for applicants.

NDLEA appreciated the cooperation of the Ministry of Interior and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a transparent and efficient implementation of the exercise.