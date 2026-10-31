Otemu Foundation Expands Scholarship Scheme To 9 States In Niger Delta

The Otemu Educational Foundation (OEF), founded by former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, has announced plans to expand its scholarship programme to cover all nine states of the Niger Delta.

The scheme which started in Delta State will now empower brilliant young minds in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa,Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers.

The announcement was made on Friday during the foundation’s second Beneficiary Induction Programme (BIP 2.0), held at the Auditorium of Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State, where 42 newly selected beneficiaries under Cohort Beta were formally inducted into the scholarship scheme.

The expansion marks a new phase in the foundation’s commitment to widening access to higher education and empowering young people across the Niger Delta.

Speaking at the event, Ibori, founder and chairman of the foundation, said the decision reflected its determination to ensure that financial constraints do not prevent talented young people from accessing quality education.

“What began as a vision to support deserving young people within Delta State is gradually evolving into a platform for regional transformation. We believe that talent knows no geographical boundaries, and we remain committed to building a scholarship programme that continues to transform lives across the Niger Delta for generations to come,” he said.

Ibori described the induction ceremony as more than a ceremonial gathering, noting that it represented the formal entry of the beneficiaries into a community built on excellence, leadership, discipline and service.

He observed that although talent, ambition and potential were widespread across society, access to opportunities remained uneven.

“Talent is everywhere. Potential is everywhere. Ambition is everywhere. But opportunity is not,” he stated.

The 42 beneficiaries were selected through what the foundation described as a rigorous and merit-driven process and have commenced their academic studies at Western Delta University under its full undergraduate scholarship programme.

Ibori charged the newly inducted scholars to approach their academic journey with discipline, purpose and a strong commitment to personal excellence and service to society

The ceremony also celebrated the achievements of Cohort Alpha, the foundation’s pioneer group of beneficiaries, many of whom have successfully completed their first academic year and continue to record encouraging academic performances.

A major highlight of the event was the presentation of a commemorative artwork titled The OEF Tree of Impact to Ibori in recognition of his vision, leadership and commitment to creating educational opportunities for young people.

The artwork featured 55 leaves, representing the total number of scholars across Cohorts Alpha and Beta.

Speaking at the ceremony, the OEF Programme Coordinator, Isioghene Eyikimi, described the induction as a celebration of possibility and purpose.

“Today is not simply about welcoming new scholars. It is about reaffirming our belief that when potential is identified, nurtured, and supported, excellence becomes inevitable. We are incredibly proud of what our beneficiaries have achieved thus far, and even more excited about what lies ahead,” she said.

The event attracted stakeholders from the education and development sectors, including the management of Western Delta University, parents, supporters of the foundation, members of Friends of OEF, and beneficiaries from both cohorts.

Since its establishment, the Otemu Educational Foundation has focused on expanding access to higher education through scholarships, mentorship, leadership development and youth empowerment initiatives.

With the induction of Cohort Beta and the announcement of its regional expansion plan, the foundation said it was positioning itself to play a broader role in developing the next generation of leaders across the Niger Delta.

The event ended with expressions of optimism from beneficiaries, parents, university officials and other guests over the potential impact of sustained investment in education on individuals, families and communities.