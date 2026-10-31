Tinubu Appoints Prof Ahmad As UDUTH CMD

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Professor Murtala Muhammad Ahmad as the seventh substantive Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.

In a statement by the Head, Public Affairs, UDUTH, Mansur Wadata, the appointment is for an initial term of four years with effect from October 20, 2026, and was conveyed in a letter signed by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate.

Professor Ahmad succeeds Professor Anas Ahmad Sabir, who successfully completed his two-term tenure in May this year.

The statement further stated that while congratulating him on the appointment, Professor Pate reminded him of the heavy responsibilities of his new office and the yearnings of Nigerians for an effective and responsive healthcare delivery system.

He urged the new CMD to justify the confidence reposed in him by Mr. President by working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure that the hospital continues to deliver quality healthcare services to Nigerians.

Professor Ahmad becomes the second alumnus of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University to lead the Teaching Hospital as Chief Medical Director, marking a historic milestone for the institution.

With over two decades of experience in Paediatrics and Child Health, Professor Ahmad brings a robust blend of clinical expertise, university teaching, and hospital administration to his new role.

He earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, followed by a Fellowship of the West African College of Physicians (FWACP) in Paediatrics and a Professional Diploma in Education from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He also holds specialized certifications in paediatric electroencephalography, health leadership, management, and public administration from the University of Cape Town, University of Washington and Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) respectively.

Before his elevation, Professor Ahmad built an impressive administrative track record within both the university and the teaching hospital, steadily climbing the academic ladder from Lecturer I to Senior Lecturer, Reader, and ultimately Professor of Paediatrics.

He previously served as Deputy Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee (Training) at UDUTH for four years, where he brought impactful transformation to the administration of residency and training in the hospital. He also held key roles as Deputy Director of the Institute of Child Health and Faculty Examinations Officer in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, alongside representing the faculty on the University Senate, and stepped in as Acting Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee and Acting Chief Medical Director on multiple occasions.

Beyond institutional management, Professor Ahmad has been at the forefront of public health service and specialised medical research in Sokoto State and across Nigeria, with active involvement in maternal and perinatal death surveillance and response, and as a national trainer on the management of severe acute malnutrition. As a prolific researcher, he has published widely in peer-reviewed journals focusing on child health, child neurology, epilepsy, and broader paediatric health concerns, while actively mentoring the next generation of medical professionals and postgraduate students.