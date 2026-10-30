NNAMDI ONYIRE: AN HONOUR FOR A ROLE MODEL

The traditional ruler of Obosi kingdom, HRM, Igwe Chidubem Iweka (Eze Iweka III), bestowed a special and revered traditional chieftaincy title on Prof. Nnamdi Benson Onyire, a professor of medicine at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

Igwe Iweka, who is also the chairman of the Anambra State traditional rulers’ council, gave Prof. Onyire the traditional chieftaincy title, Akadire Obosi, when he celebrated his 15th Iwaji/Obiora festival at the Obosi township stadium on October 24, 2026.

The revered title was given to him for his successful medical career, mentorship of younger colleagues in the area of medicine, conduct of researches that produced solutions to medical challenges, unexampled philanthropic deeds, and numerous leadership achievements.

For example, it is a known fact that Prof. Onyire (Akadire Obosi) re-built the Obosi Development Union (ODU), Enugu branch when he served as its first president. And, now, he is serving as the chairman of the BOT of Obosi Village Square (OVS) Whatsapp group, an elite think-tank group that partners the political and traditional institutions in Obosi for leadership purposes and developmental initiatives.

Besides, he has helped a great number of people to achieve their careers’ objectives, acquire quality education, and secure employments in government and private organizations.

Not less important is the fact that his sob story of deprived childhood, from which he was rescued, has continued to inspire people not to give up on their academic, business, literary, and artistic pursuits. In fact, he is the symbol of these philosophical sayings: “where there is the will, there is a way” and “God makes a way where there is no way”. And he has become a role-model to the younger generations of Obosi people, who are working assiduously to attain great heights in their chosen fields of specialization.

And long before Igwe Chidubem Iweka gave him the traditional title, Akadire Obosi, HRM, Eze John Nwosu of Isiokwu-Ihioma community in Imo State had given him the same traditional chieftaincy title name, Akadire.

More so, true to his character, Akadire Obosi has remained thankful to Igwe Chidubem Iweka for that gesture of respect, which is according him recognition in the ancient town of Obosi.

Obosi is the home town of such great personages as Chief Emeka Anyaoku, a former secretary general of the Commonwealth of Nations; the late Chief Chimezie Ikeazor, a legal luminary and founder of the free legal aids council; Chief Mike Ajegbo, a former Nigerian senator; Chief Osita Chidoka, former aviation minister, and others.

The three recipients of the traditional chieftaincy titles share the common denominator of deploying their skills, knowledge, and financial resources in working for the development of Obosi and the betterment of its people.

Chiedu Uche Okoye, Obosi, Anambra State