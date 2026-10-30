Guinness Promo Turns Ordinary Purchases into Life-Changing Wins

Consumer of Guinness Nigeria Plc’s products are savouring life-changing experiences as the company’s “Open For More” promo has made many of them millionaires.

For over ten weeks, the Guinness National Consumer Promotion put 1,075 winners in the spotlight, from N100,000 alerts to a N150 million Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. It started with a code under a cork.

For consumers who bought Guinness Foreign Extra Stout during the promotion, a simple purchase became a chance at something extraordinary. What followed was a string of unforgettable moments: disbelief, relief, laughter and joy, from Enugu to Lagos and from Rivers to Akwa Ibom.

For instance, in Enugu, Mr. Collins was at his shop when a Guinness representative walked in with an oversised cheque for N1 million, drawing cheers from the people around him.

Collins had first seen the promotion in a Facebook advert. After buying Guinness

Foreign Extra Stout, he spotted a code inside the can’s cork and entered, though he

Admitted he doubted it was genuine.

“I said, “Is this real?” he recalled. When the call confirming his win came, he could barely process it. “I was saying:”Is this real? Am I. the one answering this call or is it my dream? I said one million, not even N100,000, one million!.” Today, he has no doubts. “I feel like I’ve made it in life.”

ºß

Collins was not alone in his disbelief. In Rivers State, Augustus, a N100,000 winner, told listeners on Treasure FM that he entered like everyone else, expecting nothing.

“When the alert entered my phone, I just stood there. I had to check it three times

before I believed it,” he said.

Taiwo in Okokomaiko, Lagos, had a similar experience.

Hanging out with friends, he casually entered a code, only to find N1 million credited to his account. He didn’t believe it until he saw the alert himself.

For others, the win answered a pressing need. Emmanuel in Imo State was called

live during the draw at Guinness Nigeria’s headquarters and asked how he would

use his N1 million prize. He didn’t hesitate. “Ah, my brother, school fees! That’s the first thing. My children have been at home, and I didn’t know where the money would come from. With this one, I will pay it all, and they will go back to school without wahala. I can’t explain the relief I feel right now.”

Persistence and luck paid off for some, too. Joseph Nwafor, a self-described devoted Guinness drinker, entered almost 90 codes before winning N100,000. He celebrated with the Guinness team at the Lagos headquarters, delighted that a brand he already loved had rewarded him in return. Royal Chisom went one better, winning three times during the promotion. “I never thought something like this could happen to someone like me,” she said. “And I even won more than once, which made it even better.”

Her husband and a friend also won, spreading the excitement to those around her.

Launched on July 18, 2026, the 10-week promotion rewarded 1,075 consumers:

1,000 won N100,000 each, and 75 won N1 million each. The grand prize, a Toyota

Land Cruiser Prado valued at N150 million, went to Queen Thompson from Uyo,

Akwa Ibom State. Her path to the win was almost derailed. Having been swindled

twice earlier in the year, Thompson initially declined the call informing her she had won, fearing another scam. At the formal presentation at Guinness Nigeria’s

headquarters in Ogba, Lagos, she could hardly contain her astonishment.

“I am still in shock! I never imagined that opening a bottle of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout would lead to me driving home in a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado,”she said.

For Mayor Esiaba, Head of Beer at Guinness Nigeria, the promotion was about

boldness rewarded and loyalty appreciated.

“Guinness Foreign Extra Stout has always stood for boldness, and Open For More was our way of saying thank you to the consumers who make that boldness possible,” he said.

At the grand prize presentation, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Girish Sharma, pointed to a shift in the brand’s audience: Guinness consumers are now evenly split between men and women. He described Thompson’s emergence as the grand prize winner as particularly exciting.

From unexpected bank alerts to relief over school fees and the thrill of a life-changing vehicle, Open For More gave consumers many reasons to celebrate. For Guinness Nigeria, the next opportunity is to build on this momentum with campaigns that reward participation, deepen consumer connections, and create more memorable moments across Nigeria.