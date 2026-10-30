Police Charge  Abia Man over Fraudulent Allegations against Benjamin Kalu

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Inspector-General (IG) of Police, has filed a six count criminal charge against one Emenike Okorie, an indigene of Amazu, Umuhu Ezechi, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, for making fraudulent allegations and questioning the record of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

The six count charge dated October 26 was filed on behalf of the Police by Anthony Egwu of the Police Directorate of Legal Services.

The Police in the charge marked: FHC/ ABJ/ CR/710/2026, alleges that Okorie circulated messages on the Umuhu Ezechi Development Union WhatsApp group in violation of provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015, as amended in 2024.

According to the prosecution, the messages contained information Okorie allegedly knew to be false and were transmitted for purposes including bullying, threatening or harassing the Deputy Speaker.

The disputed posts reportedly contained allegations relating to a N348 million garri-processing project in Umuhu Ezechi, as well as criticisms of Kalu’s representation of Bende Federal Constituency.

According to the police, the defendant intended to cause reputational damage to Kalu.

Count one of the charge reads:That you Emenike Okorie ‘M’ 49 years old of Amazu, Umuhu Ezechi, Bende, Abia State did knowingly and intentionally transmit or cause the transmission of communication in the form of a post through computer system or network on the Umuhu Ezechi Development Union Whstsapp Grouwp wherein you stated, “ yes, OUK is a striker, but I can’t say the same thing about a man that used the name of Umuhu Ezechi to steal N348 million in the name of an inexistent Garri Processing Plant in Umuhu Ezechi.

So, Ben Kalu is not a striker but Scam, and therefore, must be changed before he sells and liquidate Bende Federal Constituency…”, a post you made referring to Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representative as a scam and irresponsible representative of Bende Federal Constituency, knowing same to be false, for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order, and posing a threat to life of the said Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representative and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015 ( as amended) 2024

Count 2

“That you Emenike Okorie ‘M’ 49 years old of Amazu, Umuhu Ezechi, Bende, Abia State did knowingly and intentionally transmit or cause the transmission of communication in the form of a post through — computer system or network on the Umuhu Ezechi Development Union Whatsapp Group wherein you stated, “ yes. OUK is a striker, but I can’t say the same thing about a man that used the name of Umuhu Ezechi to steal N348 million in the name of an inexistent Garri Processing Plant in Umuhu Ezechi. So, Ben Kalu is not a striker but Scam, and therefore, must be changed before he sells and liquidate Bende Federal Constituency…”, a post you knowingly or intentionally transmitted to bully, threaten or harass the person of Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representative, placing him in fear of violence or bodily harm and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 24 (2) (a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act 2015 ( as amended) 2024 and punishable under section 24 (2) (c(i) of the Act.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, in a statement yesterday said he had intervened in the matter to secure Okorie’s release.

the allegations contained in the charge remain unproven, and the charge sheet does not establish that Okorie committed the offences alleged against him.

The case has drawn attention to the growing tension between online political commentary, demands for accountability and the application of Nigeria’s cybercrime laws to alleged harassment and reputational attacks.

The court document reviewed in connection with the case did not establish an arraignment date, plea, bail decision or final judicial determination.

Okorie remains presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court.