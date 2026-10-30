FHFL Unveils New Corporate Identity

Raheem Akingbolu

Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL), key institution advancing affordable housing finance in Nigeria, has unveiled its new corporate identity, reflecting its evolution into a broader housing finance platform and its continued commitment to addressing Nigeria’s estimated 15 million-unit housing deficit.

The new identity represents FHFL’s expanding role in mobilising capital, structuring housing finance solutions and building partnerships that enable affordable housing delivery, create jobs and widen access to homeownership across Nigeria.

Since commencing operations, FHFL has financed more than 15,900 homes, created 104,000 direct and indirect jobs and established a presence across 70 project sites in 19 states and the FCT. The institution also has more than 18,000 homes in its development pipeline, reflecting its ongoing efforts to scale housing delivery through sustainable financing and strategic partnerships.

Speaking on the significance of the new identity, Chairman of FHFL, Mr. Ademola Adebise, said the organisation’s evolution reflects the importance of building a stronger housing finance system capable of delivering lasting social and economic value.

“Access to decent, affordable housing remains a critical development priority for Nigeria. Addressing the scale of the challenge requires institutions that can mobilise capital, strengthen partnerships and create the conditions for housing delivery at scale. FHFL has an important role to play in this process, and its new identity reflects our ambition to deepen that role and deliver greater value to Nigerian families and the wider economy,” he said.

FHFL’s work spans construction financing for affordable homes, mortgage financing for eligible homebuyers, purpose-built rental housing, including student accommodation, land and infrastructure development, and social housing initiatives for vulnerable communities. Through these solutions, the institution works with government, private developers, financial institutions and development finance partners to expand housing supply and improve access to affordable financing.

Speaking on the strategic direction behind the rebrand, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FHFL, Mr. Abdul Mutallab Mukhtar, said the new identity reflects the organisation’s growth and its projections for the coming years.

“Our previous identity served us through the early years of our operations, and our growth has created the need for a brand that reflects the organisation we have become, where we are today and where we want to be. Since 2018, FHFL has evolved in its operations. While we initially relied heavily on government funding, we have since expanded our funding base to include private capital, and other funding sources. Our new identity reflects this evolution and the broader role we are building within Nigeria’s housing finance landscape.

“Looking ahead, our projection for the next three to five years is to establish FHFL as a more resilient, well-structured and key player among Nigeria’s development finance institutions, with the capacity to mobilise capital, build strategic partnerships and contribute meaningfully to addressing the country’s housing deficit,” he said.

FHFL’s impact extends across its Affordable Housing Fund, Home Ownership Fund, Rental Housing Fund, Land and Infrastructure Development Fund, and Social Housing Programme. These initiatives address different stages of the housing value chain, from enabling developers to build affordable homes to helping eligible households access mortgage financing and supporting purpose-built rental accommodation.

The institution’s approach also recognises housing as a driver of wider economic activity. Housing development creates demand across construction, building materials, transportation and related services, generating employment and supporting livelihoods within host communities. FHFL incorporates sustainability considerations into its financing activities, including environmental, social and governance requirements for developers it finances.

As FHFL advances its strategic projections, the new corporate identity provides a clearer expression of its institutional direction, housing finance expertise and commitment to measurable outcomes. Its work will continue to focus on expanding access to affordable housing, strengthening partnerships across the housing ecosystem and mobilising investment towards solutions that respond to the needs of Nigerian families.