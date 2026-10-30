At Umrah, Tinubu Prays For Sustainable Peace, National Unity, Stability And Harmony In Nigeria 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday morning performed Umrah in the holy city of Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering prayers of gratitude to Almighty Allah and seeking His continued guidance and protection for Nigeria.

During the spiritual exercise, the president circled the Holy Ka’abah at the Grand Mosque, Masjid al-Haram, in worship, devotion, and thanksgiving to Almighty Allah for His blessings on Nigeria and her people.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the spiritual exercise, Tinubu said: “I believe this Umrah is very significant for the love of our people, commitment to the job and our country, Nigeria; commitment to the will of Allah that His words must prevail, and that there’s no other God but Him and He’s the only one that makes a human being what he can be and what he would be in life.”

He prayed for sustainable peace, national unity, harmony and stability in Nigeria, asking Almighty Allah to guide the country’s leaders with wisdom, strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among Nigerians, and grant the nation lasting relief from insecurity and other challenges.

“I am grateful to Allah for being able to perform this Umrah. We have just prayed for our nation, for everyone to live in peace and harmony, happiness and faith in God Almighty,” the president said.

He expressed hope that Nigeria would continue to make progress towards economic prosperity, social development, and a more secure future for all its citizens.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a peaceful, united, and prosperous nation where every Nigerian, regardless of faith or background, can live in safety, dignity and harmony.

The president also called for sustained commitment and collective efforts towards nation-building, emphasising the need for Nigerians to harness the country’s diversity as a source of strength in advancing national development, peace and security.

He stressed the importance of drawing on the nation’s collective strengths and shared aspirations to build a more secure and prosperous country.

“Our strength is our diversity, and we continue to build on that for the prospect and security of the country,” the president stated.

Tinubu also reflected on the spiritual significance of the pilgrimage, saying: “And we are giving it to our minds and our spirits in every way possible.”

On the president’s entourage during the Umrah were top government officials including Governors of Niger, Mohammed Umaru Bago; Bauchi, Bala Mohammed; Katsina, Dikko Umaru Radda; and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, among others.

Tinubu had arrived Saudi Arabia Thursday night via the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, where he was received by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yakubu Gambo, and Saudi Arabia’s Head of Royal Protocol, Ahmad bin Thafir.

His visit to Makkah is devoted to performing the religious rites associated with Umrah and offering prayers for Nigeria’s peace, unity, stability and continued progress.

President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria next week following the completion of the spiritual exercise.