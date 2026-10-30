Enugu LG Chairmen Pledge Support for Mbah’s Devt Agenda

The 17 Local Government Area chairmen in Enugu State have pledged their support for Governor Peter Mbah’s development agenda, describing his administration’s achievements in education, healthcare, infrastructure and economic growth as significant milestones.

The Chairman of Igboeze South Local Government Area, Honourable Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, stated this while reacting to the governor’s presentation of his administration’s mid-term performance update on its manifesto and social contract with the people.

Ukwueze said the achievements demonstrated the administration’s commitment to transforming Enugu State through innovation, strategic investments and improved service delivery.

He identified the construction of 268 Smart Green Schools and 260 Type Two Primary Healthcare Centres across the state’s wards as major interventions aimed at strengthening education and healthcare delivery.

The council chairman also commended the recruitment of 2,250 health personnel to improve access to medical services and support round-the-clock operations at primary healthcare facilities.

He noted that the establishment of advanced diagnostic services, including MRI, CT scans and mammography, would help reduce medical tourism and position Enugu as a destination for specialised healthcare.

On economic development, Ukwueze cited the revitalisation of United Palm Products Limited, the return of Sunrise Flour Mills to full operation through a public-private partnership, and investments in aviation, agriculture, energy and animal husbandry as initiatives expected to create jobs and boost the state’s economy.

He also highlighted ongoing tourism projects, including the development of the Nsude Pyramid, Ovu Lake Resort, Akpofu lakeside development and Akwuke Beach Resort, saying the initiatives would strengthen the state’s tourism potential and attract investments.

On the development of the state’s coal resources, the chairman said the proposed energy projects could open new opportunities for industrial growth.

Addressing concerns over taxation, Ukwueze urged residents to disregard what he described as misleading narratives about the introduction of new taxes.

He explained that the government was harmonising statutory charges and implementing reforms to address multiple taxation.

According to him, the state government has pledged to publish the harmonised charges for public scrutiny, while small businesses would benefit from measures designed to simplify tax administration.

The chairman also pointed to the reported increase in the state’s internally generated revenue from N25 billion to N400 billion, describing it as evidence of improved revenue mobilisation.

He called on residents to sustain their support for the governor’s development programmes, stressing that the success of the administration’s agenda required collective responsibility.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Ukwueze said the 17 council chairmen had adopted the governor’s manifesto as a shared social contract, with measurable performance indicators to guide implementation at the grassroots.

He added that local government councils, in line with their constitutional responsibilities, would work with the state government to deepen development, improve service delivery and strengthen Enugu’s position as an investment destination.

The event was attended by political leaders, religious and traditional institutions, private-sector representatives and other stakeholders, who also expressed support for Mbah’s administration.