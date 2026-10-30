2027: Adeleke Inuagurates Campaign Committee for Sen. Oyewumi’s Re-election

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has inaugurated the campaign committee for the re-election of the Osun West Senatorial District lawmaker, Senator Lere Oyewumi.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, described Oyewumi, who is the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, as a responsible lawmaker who has made the administration and the state proud through quality representation.

He charged members of the newly inaugurated committee to work with total loyalty and commitment to secure victory for the party.

The governor said, “Senator Oyewumi is a responsible person and we are proud of what he is doing in Osun West. We are calling on our people to re-elect him come January 16, 2027.

“I want to appeal to the members of the campaign committee to work hard and ensure the victory of Senator Lere Oyewumi. There is nothing like 99.9 percent loyalty. Your loyalty should be 100 percent.”

In his acceptance remarks, Senator Oyewumi thanked Governor Adeleke for his leadership, which he said has made campaigning easy for Accord candidates.

The lawmaker said, “Adeleke is a pathfinder, and his re-election has shown that Osun people love him, and that love will translate to victory for all Accord Party candidates in the general election.

“In my three and a half years in the red chamber, I have learned a lot. What I thought was not possible has been proven to me to be possible. So I am more prepared, more equipped and more determined to give my best to every community in Osun West Senatorial District.”

Oyewumi also promised to consolidate on his achievements, stating, “For the people of Osun West, more development is coming – better roads, improved schools and hospitals, clean water, and solar streetlights that will light up every corner of the district.

“When I contested in 2023, I didn’t have money to give anybody, both in my primary and general elections, yet they voted for me overwhelmingly. That is one encouragement that is pushing me to ensure I do not disappoint them.

“Our students will get more empowerment. We will not forget our artisans, market women, farmers and the elderly.”

Earlier, the Director General of the campaign committee, Adesoye Oyetunde, said the senator has not disappointed his constituents.

He said, “Oyewumi has not disappointed us. Out of the 10 local governments we have in this senatorial district, the Senator tarred roads in eight of them. In the remaining two, he has already flagged off construction.

“There is no local government in Osun West where Oyewumi has not built classrooms. In terms of healthcare, farm inputs and other interventions, the Senator has done a lot for his people, and I know he will do more.”