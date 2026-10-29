  • Thursday, 29th October, 2026

TCN Appeals to Kano, Kaduna Communities to Protect Its Facilities, As Vandals Destroy 10 Transmission Towers in 5 Months 

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commenced sensitization campaigns about the protection of its facilities in some communities in Kano and Kaduna States following the destruction of 10 transmission towers by vandals in the last five months.

The General Manager, TCN, Kano Region, Muhammad Bello, disclosed this during a sensitization campaign at Paki Village along the Kano-Kaduna corridor on Wednesday.

Bello said 10 transmission towers along the Kano-Bauchi, Kano-Katsina and Kano-Kaduna 330kV lines were vandalised between May and September, disrupting power supply and costing the company millions of naira to repair.

He said the company decided to engage traditional and religious leaders, youths and residents living around transmission line routes to partner with TCN in protecting the facilities.

“We cannot protect these lines alone without you. These towers belong to you and your community’s light depends on them,” Bello told the residents.

Also speaking, the District Head of Paki, Alhaji Jafaru Aliyu, said the community already has a local committee taking care of TCN properties in the area.

“We are working with religious and community leaders to ensure all TCN transmission lines crossing our areas are well protected,” he said.

“We are closer to the TCN transmission station at Kwanar Dangora, we ensure our people do not encroach or build under the transmission lines.”

The district head assured TCN of sustained collaboration and promised to report any suspicious movement around the towers to security agencies.

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