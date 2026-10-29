Akpabio Appeals to North to Support Tinubu’s Re-election Bid

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, has urged Nigerians, particularly stakeholders across Northern Nigeria, to give their overwhelming support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration, calling for collective backing for his re-election bid.

He noted that sustained public engagement and support for the administration’s programmes would be crucial to advancing its development agenda.

Akpabio made this appeal while receiving a prestigious Award of Excellence in recognition of his leadership and contributions to Nigeria’s democratic and legislative development at his office in Abuja.

The Senate President, who was honoured by a northern organisation, the Arewa Revival Project (ARP), expressed his appreciation for the recognition, describing it as an encouragement to continue working towards the unity, stability and development of the country.

Akpabio, however, assured the youth of Northern Nigeria of his commitment to supporting initiatives that promote their empowerment, education, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and economic inclusion.

He stressed that young people must be given meaningful opportunities to participate in national development and contribute to building a stronger Nigeria.

He further called for sustained cooperation among the Federal Government, state governments, community leaders and youth organisations to expand opportunities for young Nigerians, particularly those in the North.

He emphasised that investing in the potential of young people was essential to promoting peace, tackling insecurity and achieving sustainable development.

Presenting the award to Akpabio during a brief ceremony in Abuja, the Project Coordinator of the Arewa Revival Project, Hon. Muttaka Ahmed Ibrahim, said the recognition underscored Arewa’s commitment to celebrating distinguished public service, promoting national unity and encouraging leadership that advances peace, development and the welfare of Nigerians.

Hon. Ibrahim said the award was a mark of appreciation for Akpabio’s contributions to democratic governance and national development.

He also emphasised the need for stronger collaboration among political leaders, community organisations and other stakeholders to address the challenges facing Northern Nigeria, particularly those affecting its young people.

The organisation congratulates the Senate President on receiving the Par-Excellence Award and expresses the hope that the recognition will further strengthen collaboration towards building a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.