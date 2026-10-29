Fowokan Bags Continental Award for Drive Towards Youth, Women Empowerment

The Initiative for Positive Influence on African Youth (IPIAY) has conferred a prestigious double honour on the Deputy Vice-President (DVP) of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), Dr. Titilayo Fowokan, recognizing her as 2026 Pan-African Golden Woman of the Year, alongside her induction as a five star General.

The award ceremony, which held in Abuja, celebrated Fowokan’s years of dedication to youth empowerment, leadership, women and community development across the continent.

In a statement, IPIAY said the recognition reflects its commitment to celebrating individuals whose leadership and contributions support positive change among African youths and promote the development of communities across the continent.

It added that it found Fowokan worthy of the honour having met the standards in areas of leadership, commitment to youth empowerment and contributions to African women and communities over the years.

Reacting, Fowokan described the honour as a call to greater responsibility, pledging to do more across the continent.

“This is a call to more responsibilities of getting African youths out of addiction and vices that have made them a threat to the continent. Certainly, it serves as a reminder to stand alongside the younger generation so they can become the pride of the world. As the youths make a difference and cause positive change in Africa, it transcends other continents,” she expressed.

On her commitments following the recognition, Fowokan identified mentorship, protection of vulnerable people and support for disadvantaged communities as key areas of focus.

“These will require my time and resources as I trust God for his divine enablement,” she added.

The event drew leaders, well-wishers, and youth advocates who praised Fowokan’s consistency in championing causes that elevate women and enable the younger generation.

Organizers noted that her remarkable track record makes her a true role model for a brighter African future.