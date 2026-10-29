DICON-D7G Urges FG to Boost Local Defence Manufacturing

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Managing Director of DICON-D7G, Mr. Osman Chennar, has called on the federal government to intensify support for local defence manufacturing and technology transfer to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported military equipment.

Chennar made the call in a statement yesterday in Kaduna as the organisation participated in and sponsored the ongoing African Defence Industries Exhibition (AFRIDEX) in Lagos.

He warned that dependence on foreign suppliers could leave the country vulnerable to supply chain disruptions and delays in the delivery of military equipment, with possible implications for military operations.

He said: “No nation can achieve genuine strategic autonomy if its critical military capabilities remain heavily dependent on external supply chains.

“Nigeria must develop the capacity to manufacture, maintain, and sustain the equipment required by its Armed Forces.”

The statement said local defence production must extend beyond the assembly of imported equipment to the development of indigenous technologies, skilled manpower, and sustainable manufacturing capabilities.

“Technology transfer must translate into practical industrial capacity, enabling Nigerian engineers and manufacturers to acquire the expertise required to produce, maintain, and upgrade military equipment,” the statement added.

Chennar said strategic partnerships were critical to bridging the gap between military requirements and domestic production capacity.

He described AFRIDEX as a platform for bringing together government institutions, manufacturers, investors, and researchers to explore opportunities for local production and industrial cooperation.

The statement said: “Building a strong defence industry requires coordinated efforts involving government institutions, private manufacturers, universities and technology companies working towards clearly defined national security objectives.”

Chennar also called for increased government support and private sector investment in defence research, manufacturing infrastructure, and technical training.

According to him, sustained investment would enable local manufacturers to develop competitive products, create skilled employment, and retain a greater share of defence expenditure within the domestic economy.

“Indigenous defence manufacturing is not only a security priority; it is also an opportunity to stimulate industrial growth, develop technical expertise, and create employment for Nigerians,” he said.

The organisation said increased domestic production could enhance military readiness by reducing reliance on foreign suppliers for spare parts, maintenance, and equipment support.

It added that stronger local manufacturing could also enable Nigeria to supply defence products to other African countries, subject to applicable quality standards and export requirements.

“Nigeria has the potential to become a significant contributor to Africa’s defence industrial development. Achieving this requires sustained investment, innovation, and partnerships that strengthen local production capacity,” he stressed.

The statement maintained that defence self-reliance did not imply isolation from international partners but required mutually beneficial relationships capable of delivering technology transfer and long-term industrial development.