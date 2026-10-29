NDC Accuses Edo Government, APC of Intimidation, Harassment

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the state government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of intimidating its party members ahead of 2027.

The party said yesterday that the Edo State Government and APC are harassing its members and preventing the party from campaigning in the state.

The allegations were made during a press conference in Benin City by the Edo State Obi-Kwakwanso Campaign Director General, Andrew Yakubu.

The NDC strongly condemned the reported intimidation, harassment and violence directed against its members, supporters and other opposition groups allegedly involving persons associated with the ruling party (APC) in the state.

“Our position is unequivocal: Public office confers a duty to serve and never a licence to intimidate. Edo State belongs to its people. No party may claim exclusive possession of its institutions, public spaces or its political future.

“Over the past six weeks, our party has received reports of arrests, threats, disrupted meetings, attacks on campaign premises and the destruction of political materials. These allegations require prompt investigation, protection for those at risk, and accountability wherever wrongdoing is established,” the party said.

It also cited the destruction of NDC billboards, posters, and banners across the state.

The party put on notice the Nigerian Police and Department of State Security (DSS) for “threats to traditional leaders, youth groups, and market associations to dissuade them from associating with the opposition party.

“Denial of access to public venues and facilities for legitimate political activities.

“Alleged gunfire directed at members of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) during a gathering in Igueben, reportedly resulting in serious injuries to the party members.

“There was also reported vandalism of the campaign office of the NDC House of Representatives candidate in Oredo and disruption of an NDC meeting held in Illeh-Ekpoma, as well as brazen threats to the lives of our members by the chairman of Igueben Local Government Area.”

The party said it was particularly alarmed by the unmasked threats to the lives of members of the party, who have come under sustained harassment and intimidation by local government chairmen.

“These reports differ in their particulars, but each raises a serious concern: Whether citizens can exercise their political choices without fear of punishment? They must be examined on their evidence without partisan indulgence or pre-judgement.

“We wish to state categorically that no amount of intimidation will deter us from exercising our constitutional rights to freedom of association, expression, and assembly as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated.

The party called for an investigation into the reported statement attributed to the state APC Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, concerning the use of AK-47 rifles against opposition members said to obstruct the APC during the 2027 elections.

“The authorities must establish precisely what was said, its context, and whether an offence has been committed. If substantiated, any threat of armed violence warrants a response commensurate with its gravity.

“Elections are a contest of public confidence. Political opponents are fellow citizens. Firearms have no legitimate place in settling electoral disagreements.

“We call on the APC leadership to address the reported statement and expressly repudiate political violence and intimidation,” it stressed.

The party, however, stated that no amount of intimidation will deter it from exercising its constitutional rights to freedom of association, expression, and assembly as guaranteed under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

While urging members to remain calm, disciplined, coordinated,d and peaceful, the NDC explained that it would pursue every lawful avenue to protect its members, obtain redress and secure accountability, adding: “We will neither abandon our supporters nor relinquish our place in the democratic life of Edo State.”

The DG advised members to document incidents, preserve evidence and report threats through the appropriate channels, adding that provocation must never become a pretext for retaliation.

“The people of Edo State are entitled to attend meetings, display campaign materials, earn livelihoods and support candidates of their choice without fear.

“Political authority is held in trust. It is neither a private property nor immunity from scrutiny. Edo belongs to all its citizens. No party stands above the law,” the party said.

All efforts to get a response from the APC Publicity Secretary, Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie, were unsuccessful as repeated calls to his mobile line went unanswered at the time of filing this report.