BioVana, NICRAT Partner  on National Cancer Biobank Network

Fred Ojeh

National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), to advance the implementation of Nigeria’s National Cancer Biobank Network (NCBN), a nationally coordinated initiative designed to strengthen cancer research and precision oncology in Nigeria.

The NCBN initiative builds on a memorandum of understanding between BioVana and NICRAT in 2025 and marks a significant step towards establishing connected, standardized and sustainable cancer research infrastructure across the country. The network currently consists of eight federal hospitals across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, with an initial phase to recruit and catalogue 10,000 cancer biospecimens and a longer-term ambition to scale the network to 100,000 by 2028.

NICRAT provides national leadership, institutional coordination and general oversight of the network, while BioVana leads with the technical implementation, including the development of digital infrastructure, aligning standards for collecting and managing samples and data, capacity building, and the establishment of research-ready systems across participating institutions.

Following the initial site assessments of participating centers and a stakeholders workshop featuring representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER), the initiative is progressing towards establishing harmonised biobanking practices and shared data and quality standards.

Nigeria continues to face a significant cancer burden. According to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN), Nigeria alone reported an estimate of over 152,000 cancer cases and just over 90,000 deaths in 2024. The NCBN will connect cancer samples and associated clinical data across institutions under common standards and governance, making it simpler for researchers to conduct larger, multi-site studies and support biomarker discovery, diagnostics development and precision oncology research relevant to Nigerian patients.

As one of the first nationally coordinated cancer biobank networks of its kind in Africa, the NCBN represents a new model for cancer research infrastructure on the continent, connecting federal hospitals across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones through shared standards, governance and research systems.

Founded in 2025 by Estelle Dogbo and Dr. Jumi Popoola, BioVana is building the infrastructure to connect African research institutions with the global scientific community, enabling local biomedical data to contribute to drug discovery and helping close the diversity gap in global research.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Estelle Dogbo, Co-Founder and CEO of BioVana said, “Nigeria already has significant cancer research resources distributed across institutions. The NCBN is about connecting those resources through the standards, infrastructure and governance required to make them more useful for research.”

She continues, “Our vision is for the NCBN to become a blueprint for nationally coordinated biomedical research infrastructure across Africa, demonstrating how countries can connect their institutions, strengthen local research capacity and responsibly unlock their biomedical resources for cancer research and global discovery.”

According to Africa Cancer Control Partners, there were over 1 million new cancer cases reported on the continent in 2020. This is set to double to 2 million cases over the next 15 years. These figures reinforce the urgent need to strengthen cancer research not only in the country but on the continent. Additionally, they speak to the critical role biobanking continues to play in unlocking breakthroughs in precision medicine.

Professor Aliyu Malami Usman, Director General of NICRAT added, “Our ambition goes beyond connecting institutions today. We are laying the foundation for a national cancer research infrastructure that can serve Nigeria for generations. The NCBN is an important step towards our longer-term vision of establishing a central national cancer biobank, supported by a strong network of institutions across the country. Through our partnership with BioVana, we are building the standards, capacity and systems needed to make that vision possible, and to position Nigeria as a leader in cancer research and precision oncology in Africa.”

Dr. Stella Somiari, President of the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER), said, “Nigeria’s National Cancer Biobank Network is an important step toward ensuring that African populations shape, and derive benefit from precision oncology. ISBER has long held the view that high-quality, standards-aligned biobanking is the foundation of trustworthy research that will allow institutions to work together across borders, while protecting research participants and communities who make this research possible. By collecting local biospecimens and data with care, and consistency, Nigerian researchers can collaborate as equal partners worldwide to generate evidence that leads to more precise cancer care for Nigerian patients.”

Dr. Zisis Kozlakidis, Group Head, Laboratory Support, Biobanking, and Services at IARC/WHO, concluded, “The future of cancer research depends on our ability to build strong, connected research infrastructure across all regions of the world. Nigeria’s National Cancer Biobank Network represents an important step towards ensuring that high-quality samples and data from African populations can contribute meaningfully to global scientific discovery. By investing in shared standards, local capacity and sustainable biobanking infrastructure, initiatives such as the NCBN can help build a more representative and equitable future for cancer research.”

The next phase of implementation will focus on continued capacity building within the eight federal hospitals, harmonisation of biobanking procedures, the implementation of common data and quality standards, as well as the recruitment of the first 10,000 cancer samples.