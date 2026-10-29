Kogi Assembly Directs State Tertiary Institutions to Halt School Fees Increment

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State House of Assembly has directed the management of the Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, and the Kogi State Polytechnic in Lokoja to halt the implementation of the new increment of school fees in their respective institutions.

This followed a petition submitted to the House of Assembly by a Lokoja-based Non-Governmental Organisation, Mohab Care Foundation.

The petitioner noted that students, prospective students, parents and guardians face serious hardship as a result of the recent increase in school fees in the institutions, with emphasis on the state polytechnic in Lokoja.

According to the petition, before the recent increase by the state polytechnic, the school fees were approximately N32,000 for indigenous students and N50,000 for non-indigenous students.

However, the fees currently payable in some departments are reportedly between N105,000 and almost N150,000, representing an increase of well over 200 percent in some cases.

“As an organisation working for the welfare of orphans, vulnerable children and disadvantaged families, we are deeply concerned about the consequences of this increase on children whose parents and guardians are already struggling to meet their basic needs,” the petition added.

In their contributions, members said they are also affected by the development because they are responsible for the sponsorship of many students, whose fees have now increased.

The state Assembly, therefore, resolved to invite the state Commissioner for Education, the Vice Chancellor of Prince Abubakar Audu University, and the Rector of the state polytechnic, Lokoja, to interface and have a common ground on the matter.