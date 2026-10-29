Tompolo Seeks another Term for Tinubu  to Consolidate Reforms

High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, saying the president means well for Nigeria and deserves another four years to consolidate his administration’s reforms.

Tompolo spoke at the inauguration of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement in Imo State, where he donated 30 vehicles to support grassroots mobilisation for Tinubu’s re-election.

Represented by the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Limited, Chief Kestin Pondi, Tompolo said the vehicles and other resources were provided to support Governor Hope Uzodimma and the movement’s campaign activities across the state.

He described Tinubu as a courageous leader who prioritised Nigeria’s interests by embarking on economic reforms from the beginning of his administration in May 2023.

“Our President, President Bola Tinubu, is a very courageous man. A man who puts Nigeria first. A man who loves Nigeria more than he loves himself.

“A man who loves Nigeria more than the office that he is vying for. When he came into office, he did not do the normal calculations that politicians usually do. He came in and said that he wants to reform Nigeria,” Tompolo said.

Relaying Tompolo’ message, Pondi said: “Your Excellency, we have come with vehicles. We have come with resources. These vehicles you have seen, there are 30 of them. We brought them to Imo State to support you in your cause to re-elect President Bola Tinubu.”

He said the movement would work with the governor and other political leaders to take the President’s campaign to households and communities across the state.

Pondi added that the newly inaugurated chapter would be available to support campaign activities whenever required.

“Your Excellency, the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement in Imo State is at your beck and call. Anytime you need them, call them. Give them instructions. Tell them how you want them to campaign,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Governor Uzodimma commended Tompolo for providing resources to support the campaign, describing the movement as an important partner in efforts to secure another term for the President.

Uzodimma said his assessment of the Tinubu administration’s performance had convinced him that the President should be given another term to complete his programmes.

“When we preach the Gospel about the All Progressives Congress(APC) government of President Bola Tinubu, we started, we were not many. But as the days go by, the efforts and activities of the government begin to trickle in. Nigerians begin to see the man called Bola Tinubu in his true colour,” he said.

The governor acknowledged that the administration had made progress but still had outstanding tasks to accomplish, adding that continuity would enable Tinubu to complete his work.

“We have assessed the achievements of President Bola Tinubu. And we have seen the good things he brought. We have also seen so many things he is also yet to do.

“And we decided to lead the crusade that will enable him to complete his good work. We have taken that decision,” Uzodimma said.

He described Tompolo as a man whose contributions and resources had helped advance the campaign for the President’s re-election.

Uzodimma also praised the door-to-door strategy, saying it would enable campaigners to communicate the achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda directly to Nigerians.

“We are partners in progress. We work with you. We do the work. We elect the President,” he said.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Sunday Asuku, urged Nigerians to remain patient with the administration, arguing that the economic difficulties associated with its reforms would give way to long-term benefits.

Asuku said Tinubu had laid a foundation for economic development in the past three and a half years and should be allowed another four years to build on it.

“The message we must tell today is simple and short. Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has sent us to make you understand that things might be rough, but Nigeria is on the right trajectory,” he said.

He maintained that economic reforms often came with temporary difficulties but argued that they were necessary to achieve lasting prosperity.

“Where there is reform, we are expected to go through some pains. But it is a pain that guarantees long-term prosperity. And we can get through for sure,” Asuku said.

He also challenged opposition politicians to explain their records in public office, urging Nigerians to examine their past performances before making electoral decisions.

Asuku called on voters to turn out en masse on January 16, 2027, to vote for Tinubu, adding that the movement would take its message from door to door, town to town and community to community.

In his remarks, Imo State APC Chairman, Chief Austine Onyedebelu highlighted the Federal Government’s economic reforms and the state government’s infrastructure projects, urging party members to take the campaign directly to residents.

He cited the removal of the petrol subsidy, foreign exchange reforms, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund and the increase in the national minimum wage to N70,000 as measures introduced by the Tinubu administration.