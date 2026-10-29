FEC Approves Framework to Unify Humanitarian Response, Poverty Reduction 

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction has received the Federal Executive Council’s (FEC) approval to unify humanitarian assistance, social protection and poverty reduction under a coordinated system.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Senior Technical Adviser on Information Systems and Data Analysis, Office of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Abimbola Fasanu, on Thursday.

The minister, Dr Bernard Doro, said that the framework would be known as the One Humanitarian One Poverty Response System (OHOPRS).

Doro said that OHOPRS was designed to address duplication, gaps in coverage and poor coordination among government agencies, development partners and humanitarian organisations.

He said the framework would ensure that vulnerable Nigerians received coordinated support, moving beyond emergency assistance to recovery, resilience and economic independence.

“For too long, humanitarian assistance, social protection and poverty reduction have operated as separate interventions.

“OHOPRS brings them together, so that vulnerable Nigerians are not simply assisted during emergencies but supported along a structured pathway towards recovery, resilience and economic independence,” he stated.

According to the minister, the framework places households at the centre of planning, service delivery and impact measurement through a data-driven system.

Under the arrangement, households displaced by conflict, for instance, would receive emergency relief, including food, shelter and healthcare, while also being linked to social protection, education, skills acquisition and livelihood support.

He said the approach was intended to make humanitarian assistance the starting point for long-term recovery and self-reliance rather than an isolated intervention.

Doro said the FEC approval moved OHOPRS from a nationally adopted framework into the formal architecture of the Federal Government.

He said the success of the reform would be measured by how effectively interventions worked together to improve the lives of Nigerians, rather than the number of programmes implemented.

He added that OHOPRS was developed with technical input from development partners and other stakeholders at a workshop held at the UN House in Abuja in March 2026.

He also recalled that the framework was unveiled on August 26 by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, alongside the minister, in Abuja.

He noted that with the council’s approval, the ministry would work with government institutions, subnational authorities, development partners and other stakeholders to implement the framework.

OHOPRS is a key pillar of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, through which the Federal Government seeks to strengthen social protection and reduce poverty across the country.

Doro also explained that he had presented the memorandum to the council on Wednesday. (NAN)