  • Thursday, 29th October, 2026

Stop Parading Yourself As APC’s Candidate for Imo West Senatorial District, Court Orders Uzodinma 

Nigeria | 1 second ago

* Orders INEC to publish Okorocha’s name 

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, to immediately stop presenting himself as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Imo West Senatorial election slated for January 16, 2027.

Justice Egwuatu issued the order after holding that Uzodinma did not win the May 18 primary election conducted by the APC and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The judge, in his judgment, held that the evidence presented before the court proved that former governor Rochas Okorocha actually won majority of the votes cast at the poll and should be published winner of the election.

Egwuatu subsequently ordered the APC to forward Okorocha’s name as candidate of the APC in the 2027 general election for Imo West Senatorial election.

Details later…

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