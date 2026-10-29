Igbo Day: Ohanaeze Chieftain Wants Court Cases Resolved Before Bayelsa Event

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





The acting President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Bayelsa State, Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, has called on parties involved in the organisation’s leadership dispute to suspend all activities surrounding the planned Igbo Day celebration in Yenagoa until pending court cases are resolved.

In a statement made available to journalists in Bayelsa, he warned that proceeding with the event could trigger tension and a breach of public peace.

Arthur-Ugwa urged aggrieved parties to allow the judicial process to run its course, stressing that peace and unity should take precedence over the proposed celebration.

The warning comes amid a leadership tussle between Arthur-Ugwa and Frank Odunukwe over the presidency of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state, with the Bayelsa State High Court, sitting in Yenagoa, adjourning hearing on a preliminary objection in the matter until November 12, 2026.

The case, which came up for hearing on Friday, was adjourned after counsel to the defendant, Nathaniel Lokosin, told the court that the relevant processes were served on his client on October 21, leaving the defence with insufficient time to respond.

Arthur-Ugwa also cautioned against proceeding with the Igbo Day celebration without the necessary approval from the national leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, warning that the event could heighten tensions amid the unresolved leadership dispute.

He said he had communicated his concerns to Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, the state Commissioner of Police and other relevant security agencies.

While expressing support for a peaceful resolution of the dispute, the Ohanaeze chieftain said he would submit a formal petition to the police commissioner concerning the proposed celebration.

“Igbo Day was celebrated in Umuahia on September 29, 2026, and any celebration scheduled after that date should receive approval from the global secretariat led by Senator John Azuta Mbata,” he stated.

He said the requirement was necessary to prevent a possible clash or breach of public peace in the state. “Igbos must be united before celebration. No peace and unity, no celebration,” Arthur-Ugwa stated.