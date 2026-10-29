Stroke: Every Minute Counts as SAN Takes #ActFAST Campaign to Streets

Bennett Oghifo





As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark World Stroke Day today, Thursday, Stroke Action Nigeria (SAN) has called on Nigerians to recognise the warning signs of stroke and seek immediate medical attention, warning that delays could cost lives and leave survivors with permanent disabilities.

The organisation, under its “Know the Signs. #ActFAST. Every Minute Counts” campaign, is taking stroke awareness to the streets through a public rally aimed at educating Nigerians on how to identify symptoms and respond swiftly to a suspected stroke.

The campaign comes amid concerns that poor public awareness, misconceptions about stroke symptoms and delays in seeking medical care continue to undermine treatment outcomes, increasing the risk of preventable deaths and long-term disabilities.

Stroke Action Nigeria said early recognition and prompt access to appropriate medical care were critical to improving outcomes, urging individuals, families and communities to treat suspected stroke as a medical emergency rather than wait for symptoms to disappear or resort to home remedies.

The rally, the centrepiece of the organisation’s World Stroke Day 2026 activities, will bring together volunteers, health advocates and supporters to engage members of the public through educational materials, direct conversations and practical guidance on stroke prevention and emergency response.

At the heart of the campaign is the internationally recognised FAST approach, which helps people identify common stroke warning signs and understand the urgency of seeking medical attention.

The acronym stands for Face, Arms, Speech and Time. Face checks whether one side of the face droops; Arms tests whether one arm is weak or difficult to raise; Speech identifies slurred or difficult-to-understand speech; while Time emphasises the need to seek emergency medical attention immediately.

SAN said Nigerians should not ignore these symptoms, even when they appear mild or disappear after a short period, stressing that suspected stroke requires urgent medical assessment.

The organisation is also using the campaign to highlight major stroke risk factors, including high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, physical inactivity and unhealthy dietary habits.

It urged Nigerians to pay greater attention to these risks, adopt healthier lifestyles and seek appropriate medical care to help prevent stroke.

Beyond the street campaign, Stroke Action Nigeria has begun engaging young people through its Stroke Champions School Engagement Programme, which has targeted four secondary schools in the lead-up to this year’s commemoration.

The initiative is designed to equip students with knowledge of stroke symptoms, the importance of early intervention and the role of healthy lifestyle choices in reducing the risk of the condition.

Through interactive educational sessions, students are encouraged to become stroke-awareness ambassadors, sharing potentially lifesaving information with their families, friends and communities.

The organisation believes that educating young people will help build a generation capable of recognising stroke warning signs and responding appropriately when someone develops symptoms.

The school programme also seeks to extend stroke awareness beyond formal healthcare settings, placing practical health information in the hands of young people who can communicate it within their homes and neighbourhoods.

Calls for Sustained Public Awareness

SAN is also deploying digital platforms and other public communication channels to expand the reach of the #ActFAST campaign, encourage public participation and reinforce the importance of prompt medical intervention.

The organisation said stroke awareness should not be limited to the annual World Stroke Day commemoration but should become a sustained public health priority.

It called on individuals, families, community leaders, organisations and other stakeholders to support efforts to improve public understanding of stroke, strengthen prevention education and encourage timely access to appropriate medical care.

According to the organisation, ensuring that more Nigerians can identify the warning signs of stroke is an important step towards reducing the burden of stroke-related deaths and disabilities.

As the country joins the global observance, SAN reiterated that stroke recognition is essential knowledge for everyone, irrespective of age or background.

The Chief Executive of Stroke Action Nigeria and Board Member of the World Stroke Organisation, Dr. Rita Melifonwu, signed the statement.

Stroke Action Nigeria is a non-profit organisation committed to reducing the burden of stroke in Nigeria through public awareness, prevention education, rehabilitation support, advocacy, research and community engagement.

Through its programmes and partnerships, the organisation also works to improve outcomes for stroke survivors, support caregivers and strengthen public understanding of stroke prevention and recovery.

The campaign’s central message remains: Know the signs. #ActFAST. Every minute counts.