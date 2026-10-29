House Gives INEC Chairman Seven Legislative Days to Explain Readiness for 2027 Elections

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The House of Representatives has directed the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan to appear before its Committee on Electoral Matters within seven legislative days to brief lawmakers on the commission’s preparedness for the 2027 general elections.

The proposed briefing is expected to address key areas, including Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and Permanent Voter Card (PVC) management, election logistics, deployment of electoral technologies such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), training of electoral personnel, election security, risk assessment strategies, budget implementation and lessons from the recently concluded Ekiti State governorship election.

The House further requested a comprehensive report on the commission’s overall readiness for the 2027 polls.

The report is expected to detail progress in continuous voter registration, the production and distribution of PVCs as well as the preparedness of electoral technology and logistical arrangements for the nationwide exercise.

Other areas to be covered include the identification and mapping of difficult-to-access and challenging locations, recruitment and training of election officials, approved budgetary provisions, funds released, outstanding disbursements and the possible impact of funding shortfalls on the implementation timetable.

The resolutions followed the adoption of an amendment to a motion sponsored by the Minority Whip, Hon. Mansur Manu Soro (APM, Bauchi), and the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki (ADC, Sokoto), during plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Soro stressed that the credibility, transparency and public acceptance of the 2027 general elections would largely depend on INEC’s level of preparedness in voter registration and education, logistics, technology deployment, personnel training, security coordination, funding and the timely implementation of the electoral timetable.

He said the recently concluded Ekiti State governorship election offered important lessons in election administration, technological deployment, logistics management, stakeholder engagement, security arrangements and voter participation, adding that the experiences should inform preparations for the forthcoming general elections.

The Minority Whip also drew attention to reports from Continuous Voter Registration centres across the country, which have highlighted operational challenges such as inadequate registration equipment, insufficient personnel, network disruptions, long waiting periods and growing demand from citizens seeking to register or update their voter information.

According to him, the difficulties disproportionately affect first-time voters, rural dwellers, persons with disabilities, students and workers, thereby restricting their access to voter registration and threatening the participation of eligible citizens in the electoral process if urgent measures are not taken.

Soro maintained that early institutional preparation was essential to ensure the timely procurement of election materials, deployment of technology, recruitment and training of electoral personnel, effective voter education, security planning, electoral risk assessment and efficient logistics across the country.

He warned that failure to promptly address existing shortcomings in voter registration, logistics, technological deployment and funding could undermine public confidence in the electoral process and jeopardise the peaceful conduct of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmaker further acknowledged the constitutional oversight role of the National Assembly in ensuring that public institutions entrusted with critical national responsibilities are adequately prepared, appropriately funded and held accountable for the discharge of their constitutional duties.

Soro also recognised INEC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral system, while emphasising the importance of sustained engagement between the commission and the legislature to ensure that the 2027 general elections are free, fair, credible, inclusive and peaceful.