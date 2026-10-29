APC Youth Leaders Hit Back at Critics, Defend Prado SUV Distribution

Youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have hit back at critics of the distribution of Prado Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to selected party youth leaders, insisting that the initiative rewards loyalty and strengthens grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a joint statement signed by, APC Zonal Youth Leader for the South-South and chairman, Prince Koyoyo and APC Zonal Youth Leader for the North-East and secretary, Comrade Joseph Mwadiyale, alongside a separate statement by the Forum of APC Immediate Past State Deputy Youth Leaders, signed by Hon. Ekpeni Freedom Holywater and Hon. Elemi Cyril Emmanuel, the groups passed votes of confidence in the party’s National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, rejecting what they described as attempts to discredit his leadership over the controversy.

The APC zonal youth leaders, including representatives from the six geopolitical zones, said although the announcement of the vehicle distribution might not have been well received in some quarters, the gesture deserved commendation.

They argued that party members who had committed their time, resources and energy to the growth and electoral success of the APC should be recognised for their contributions.

“For years, one of the recurring concerns among party faithful has been the inadequacy of the reward system for those who dedicate their time, resources and energy to the growth and electoral success of the APC,” the leaders said.

They described the vehicles facilitated by Israel as a morale booster that would ease movement and improve the capacity of youth leaders to mobilise party members across the country.

The leaders also disclosed that Toyota Hiace buses had earlier been provided to the Deputy National Youth Leader, the six zonal youth leaders and the FCT Youth Leader to support their activities.

They further claimed that at least 100 Nigerian youths had benefited from overseas capacity-building and training conferences facilitated under Israel’s leadership.

According to them, the APC Youth Wing also now has a youth resource centre that serves as a hub for activities and engagement among party members and other young Nigerians.

The zonal youth leaders cited President Bola Tinubu’s remarks at an event organised by the CityBoy Movement in Abuja on October 19, saying the President had singled out Israel’s efforts in youth development for commendation.

They urged stakeholders with reservations about the vehicle distribution to embrace constructive engagement, warning against allowing disagreements over the initiative to undermine unity within the party’s youth wing.

In a separate statement issued on October 27, the Forum of APC Immediate Past State Deputy Youth Leaders also passed a vote of confidence in Israel following a virtual meeting held on October 26.

The forum, comprising the Deputy National Youth Leader and deputy state youth leaders from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, said Israel had demonstrated dedication, strategic direction and result-driven leadership.

It claimed that the youth wing had recorded improvements in cohesion, visibility, grassroots engagement and organisational capacity under his leadership.

The forum also pledged to work with Israel to mobilise young Nigerians for President Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 general election.

Both groups called on APC youth leaders and members nationwide to close ranks and support Israel, insisting that criticism of the vehicle distribution should not overshadow efforts to strengthen the party’s youth structure.