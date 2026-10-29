Gov AbdulRazaq: My Administration has Constructed over 650Kms of Roads in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has said his administration has completed over 650 kilometres of roads in the state since assumption of office.

He however said the construction of the affected roads have excluded the completed 294km tax credit roads while additional projects are in progress and in the pipeline so as to improve the infrastructure that supports agriculture, commerce, investment, and economic growth.

AbdulRazaq stated this yesterday during the flag-off the construction of 21-kilometre Oke-Oyi/Lanwa road in Ilorin East and Moro Local Government Areas of the state with the sole aim to improve connectivity, ease transportation, and widen economic opportunities in the affected communities.

The governor equally flagged-off the construction of Oke Ose/Maya Asunlope road which also falls within Ilorin East.

He noted that a road is valuable not merely because it connects two locations, but because of the people it helps, the businesses it supports, and the opportunities it brings within reach.

“To the people of Moro and Ilorin East Local Government Areas, particularly the residents of Oke-Oyi, Lanwa, Ilala, Onikoko, Budo Isale, Alufa and neighbouring communities, this project is a statement of our commitment to your wellbeing and the future of your communities.

“We understand what this road means for a farmer trying to get produce to market, a trader struggling to move merchandise, or a family making an essential journey.

“With over 650 kilometres of roads completed (excluding the 294km tax credit roads) and additional projects in progress and in the pipeline, we are steadily improving the infrastructure that supports agriculture, commerce, investment, and economic growth.”

At the groundbreaking ceremony at Oke-Ose, AbdulRazaq reiterated his government’s resolve to continually invest in roads and critical infrastructure, believing that economic prosperity does not happen by chance.

“We recognise the transportation difficulties that have affected movement in this area.

“We understand that behind every difficult journey is a person trying to earn a living, a trader working to sustain a business, a family meeting its daily needs, or a resident trying to get from one place to another,” he said.

Expressing appreciation, the All Progressives Congress House of Representatives candidate for Ilorin East/Ilorin South Federal Constituency come 2027, Hon. Abdulquawiy Olododo said the two road projects further demonstrate the commitment of the administration to the development of rural communities.

“For me, today’s occasion is not merely about flagging-off a road construction.

“It is about the opportunities this road will create for our farmers, traders, young people and families whose daily lives depend on better connectivity”.

Baale of Oke-oyi, Mallam Soliu Abdulkadir and Alangua of Oke-mi Mallam Suleiman Ibrahim, in their separate remarks, said the event indicates that the government is committed to rural development, commending the governor for promoting fairness, inclusion and a stronger government-community relationship.

Mallam Ibrahim said his community has been longing for motorable road as far back as 1981, noting that the project is a dream come true.

Spokesman for Oke-Ose community, Alhaji Suleiman Aremu, applauded AbdulRazaq for improving their access to basic infrastructure, pledging their continued support to the APC-led government.

He described Oke-Ose/Maya Asunlope road project as ‘incredibly unique’ in the history of Oke-Ose and adjoining communities.