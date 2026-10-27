ProvidusUnity Bank Graduates Over 100 Entrepreneurs from SME Programme

Nume Ekeghe

ProvidusUnity Bank has graduated more than 100 entrepreneurs from the sixth cohort of its SME Development Programme, continuing its efforts to help small businesses overcome the challenges that often stand in the way of growth.

The three-month programme, organised in partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of Pan-Atlantic University, brought together small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners from Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.\Speaking at the graduation ceremony held in Lagos, Head of Business Development at ProvidusUnity Bank, Ernest Elue, said the initiative was designed to address the capacity gaps that often constrain the growth of SMEs and limit their contribution to national development.

He said, “For us, this programme goes beyond training entrepreneurs. It is about building an ecosystem where small businesses can access the knowledge, networks, and support required to achieve long-term sustainability and growth. SMEs remain the backbone of the Nigerian economy, and investing in their success is an investment in the country’s future.

“Over the years, we have remained committed to supporting entrepreneurs with the tools and capabilities needed to scale their businesses. Through our partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre, we are helping to nurture resilient enterprises that create jobs, stimulate innovation, and contribute meaningfully to economic prosperity.”

Participants described the programme as a transformative experience that provided practical solutions to real business challenges and strengthened their capacity for growth.

Founder of Danny Palm Oil, Ukponi Bahan, said the programme provided valuable insights that would support the company’s next phase of expansion.

“The training challenged us to think differently about our business and sharpen our growth strategy. The sessions on operations, planning, and sustainability were particularly valuable as we prepare for future growth.”