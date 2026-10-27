Ikpea Donates N2.2bn Medical Centre to Ewatto Community

A philanthropist and the founder of the Agbonjagwe Leemon Ikpea Foundation, Dr Leemon Ikpea, has donated a 62-bed medical centre to the Ewatto, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State to improve access to healthcare in the area and the neighbouring communities.

The medical centre, which was commissioned on Monday October 19, 2026 and named after the founder, was built at the estimated cost of N2.227 billion.

The facility is equipped with modern medical equipment and is expected to reduce the difficulties faced by residents who had to travel considerable distances to access healthcare, particularly during emergencies.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ikpea said that the project was conceived in response to the healthcare challenges being faced by Ewatto and the surrounding communities.

Ikpea said, “I firmly believe that one of the most meaningful legacies any individual can leave behind is an institution that continues to improve and preserve human lives long after the individual is gone. It is my sincere hope that this Medical Centre will become such a legacy.”

Speaking at the commissioning, the governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, commended Chief Ikpea, saying his life as a philanthropists was exemplified by the lives he had touched.

He praised Ikpea for the “extraordinary healthcare investment” he brought to his people”.

Okpebholo said, “You have demonstrated that your true success is not measured by what you have achieved, but by the lives you have touched. You built more than hope; you have brought quality healthcare closer to the people.”

Commissioning the facility, the Minister of Health, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate, commended Chief Ikpea for complementing the government’s efforts to improve access to quality healthcare, describing the medical centre as a significant contribution to healthcare delivery in the community.

In a goodwill message, the Onojie of Ekpoma Kingdom, His Royal Highness Barrister Antony Ehiozojie Abumere II, congratulated Ikpea on the establishment of the medical centre, describing it as a valuable contribution to the health and wellbeing of the people of Esanland.