FG Commissions Power Projects in Kano, Katsina to Boost Supply 

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, has inaugurated transmission substation projects in Kano and Katsina States, adding 240MW at the 330kV level and 376MW at the 132kV level to Nigeria’s transmission network.

The projects are expected to strengthen bulk electricity supply, ease pressure on existing substations and improve power delivery to industrial, commercial and residential consumers in the two states, a statement in Abuja by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) stated.

In Katsina, Tegbe commissioned two 60MVA power transformers at the Kankia Transmission Substation, increasing its installed capacity from 60MVA to 150MVA. He also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a new 120MVA transmission substation at Mashi and inspected ongoing work on a 200MVA gas-insulated substation at the 330kV Katsina Substation.

Speaking at Mashi, the minister said the new substation, upon completion, would provide an additional 96MW to improve electricity supply to the community and neighbouring areas.

He disclosed that issues relating to right-of-way and compensation for project-affected persons had been resolved, paving the way for construction to commence.

The minister said the projects, implemented by the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Power and the TCN, were aimed at strengthening transmission infrastructure and improving electricity supply across Katsina State.

In Kano, Tegbe commissioned transmission projects at Walalambe, Kumbotso, Dakata and Dan Agundi substations. The projects included two 40MVA transformers at Walalambe, 300MVA and 100MVA transformers at Kumbotso, and 100MVA transformers each at Dakata and Dan Agundi.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, said the projects would address transmission capacity constraints and improve the delivery of bulk electricity to distribution companies for onward supply to consumers.

He added that the works included modernising control rooms with digital control and protection panels, expanding the 33kV busbar and installing additional outgoing feeders.