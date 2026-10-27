NUPRC: 10 New Regulations Under Development, 19 Gazetted

Emmanuel Addeh

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has gazetted 19 regulations and is currently developing an additional 10 regulations for the upstream petroleum sector, the upstream regulator has said.

Senior Regulatory Officer, Regulations and Special Investigations, Mrs Emmanuella Senlong, said this during a presentation at a two-day National Workshop on the Electricity Act 2023 (as amended), at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“To date, the NUPRC has gazetted 19 sector-specific regulations, with 10 additional regulations currently under development, and issued 25 operational guidelines covering critical areas across the upstream value chain”, Senlong revealed in a statement.

According to Senlong, establishing legal frameworks is only the first step, as true success relies on closing the implementation gap through demonstrable statutory compliance.

She said in order to achieve this, the commission is addressing legacy challenges and overlapping obligations by implementing standardised reporting templates, risk-based inspection protocols, and auditable yearly compliance assessments.

Organised by Allstates Management Partners Solutions Limited (AMPSL) in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President, the workshop themed: “Empowering the States: Reviewing the Electricity Act 2023” brought together representatives of federal and state governments, regulatory institutions, industry operators, investors and development partners to examine opportunities for effective implementation of the Act.

At the two-day workshop, the commission expressed its commitment to the successful implementation of the Electricity Act.

Central to this commitment, the commission said, is its strategic role in implementing Domestic Gas Delivery Obligations (DGDO), which require gas producers to make prescribed volumes available to the domestic market.

Meanwhile, NUPRC Chief Executive, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, has urged staff of the commission to go the extra mile in the performance of their duties.

Eyesan said this at a conference organised in commemoration of Customer Service Week 2026. The NUPRC boss who was represented by the Director, Host Community, Mrs. Ejioro Ufondu, said the theme ‘Going the extra mile’ was instructive.

“Going the extra mile is not simply about doing more; it is about doing better, responding faster, taking ownership, and making a meaningful difference in the experience of those we serve. We take regulating the industry as a service,” she said.