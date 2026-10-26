  • Monday, 26th October, 2026

WHO: Nigeria Has No Ebola Cases After Patient’s Evacuation to Switzerland

Breaking | 17 minutes ago

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr Mohamed Janabi, says Nigeria currently has no Ebola cases following the medical evacuation of the patient and her husband to Switzerland.
Janabi disclosed this in a statement on his official X handle on Monday, adding that Nigeria would continue monitoring 52 contacts, while Switzerland would manage the patient and follow up her husband.
He said the evacuation took place earlier in the morning, noting that both the patient and her husband were Swiss citizens.
According to him, the patient was clinically stable after Nigerian medical teams successfully managed her through the acute phase of the illness and stabilised her condition.
Janabi congratulated the Federal Government, health workers, clinicians, emergency responders and other partners involved in the Ebola response, describing the development as a remarkable achievement.
He said the successful management of the patient demonstrated Africa’s expertise, resilience and leadership in public health, particularly when countries worked together to respond to health emergencies.
However, the WHO regional director stressed that vigilance remained critical despite the evacuation, urging continued attention to contact monitoring and other response measures.
He said Nigeria would maintain close follow-up of 52 contacts, while Switzerland would assume responsibility for the continued management of the patient and monitoring of contact number 53, her husband.(NAN)

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