  • Monday, 26th October, 2026

W’African Insurance, Technology Conference Holds in November

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

The 2026 edition of the insurance meeting with technology providers tagged Insurance Meets IMT 5.0, will hold Novermber 2026.

The IMT, is Annual West Africa’s leading insurance and tech conference organised by marketing and corporate communication expert, Odion Aleobua.

According to the organiser, at this year’s edition, Andela and Flutterwave Co-Founder, Iyin Aboyeji  has been slated to deliver the keynote address.

He will speak on Capital, Code and the Race to Nigeria’s First Insurance Unicorn.” 

The organisers said Aboyeji would examine how a better-capitalised industry, paired with scalable technology, could place insurance on the platforms Nigerians already use, and what it would take for a homegrown insurer to reach that milestone.

According to the organisers, Aboyeji was selected for his vantage point as both founder and investor, having helped creation of two of the continent’s first technology unicorns, and through Future Africa he continued to back founders solving hard problems across Africa. 

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